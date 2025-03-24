Spotlight: TERENCE BLANCHARD at Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Terence Blanchard Returns to The Soraya to Debut His Two Operas in Concert CHAMPION & FIRE SHUT UP IN MY BONES. Highlights from two operas by composer and jazz trumpeter Terence Blanchard, Featuring Blanchard, the E-Collective and Turtle Island Quartet, Visuals by Andrew F. Scott, Vocalists Justin Austin and Adrienne Danrich, A Soraya Commission in collaboration with LA Opera Off Grand.



Blanchard made history in 2021 as the first Black composer to premiere an original opera at the Metropolitan Opera. Fire Shut up in My Bones took the world by storm, and then he did it again in 2023 with another groundbreaking hit, Champion. A collaboration with Los Angeles Opera, The Soraya commissioned a world premiere of selections from both operas performed by Blanchard himself. The American trumpeter and film composer leads his own E-Collective and Turtle Island Quartet with baritone Justin Austin and soprano Adrienne Danrich.

For more than a decade, Los Angeles performing artists have had a home at The Soraya. They are standouts throughout the many seasons, performing original works, undertaking first-time collaborations, and rising to new heights. The Soraya both keeps an eye out for rising local talent and uplifts the ongoing work of the region’s favorites. Thousands of fresh eyes in The Soraya’s Great Hall have been introduced to hometown dancers, jazz artists, and other musicians. In April 2025, The Soraya introduces its first monthlong series of programs dedicated to the performing arts in Los Angeles, LA Seen.



Comments