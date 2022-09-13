Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Savannah Rep's THE CHRISTIANS Opens This Week

Performances begin on September 15.

Sep. 13, 2022  

Lucas Hnath's The Christians brings to Savannah Rep the deeply theatrical story of Pastor Paul, whose church was nothing more than a modest storefront twenty years ago. Now he presides over a congregation of thousands. Today should be a day of celebration. But Paul is about to preach a sermon that will shake the foundations of his church's belief. This is a wholly original play about faith in America - and the trouble with changing your mind.

Nathan Houseman and Andrew Ramcharan Guilarte lead the company and are joined by Rayshawn Roberts, Joanna Walchuk, and Ashley Wheeler. The production is made possible by title sponsor J. Wilson Morris.

The Christians officially opens September 16th after a September 15th preview and runs through September 25th at Asbury Memorial Theatre, 1008 E Henry St, Savannah, GA. Performances are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8 PM, and Sunday at 3 PM. General Admission is $35 and Senior/Military tickets are $25. Tickets are now on sale at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2196431®id=69&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fsavannahrep.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

The production is directed by Karla Knudsen with music direction by Ray Ellis, stage management by Jon Goldstein, production management by Natasha Drena, lighting design by Erik Bishop, sound design by Vivian Gogan, costume design by Maggie Lee Hart, set and properties design by Jeroy Hannah, and box office management by Jackie Osterman.

Ryan McCurdy is the Executive Artistic Director of Savannah Rep, Jennifer Bishop is Managing Director, Stephen Plunk is 2022 Board Chair, and Tyler Gray is 2022 Board Vice-Chair. Savannah Rep is South Georgia's flagship regional theatre, an Equity company, and a 501(c)(3) non-profit.

There will be no COVID-19 vaccine, testing, or masking protocols in place for audience members but masking is welcomed during the performance.


