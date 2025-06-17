Savannah Performance Alliance Receives $12,500 Matching Grant From Civis Foundation

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Savannah Performance Alliance (SPA) announced that they have received a $12,500 sustaining grant from Civis Foundation, which invests in arts and letters, cultural preservation, and community initiatives that inspire awareness of “the other,” increase our compassion, and foster responsibility for a shared and interdependent future.

With confirmed matching pledges, this transformative gift makes $25,000 available to SPA, which seeks to connect Savannah, Georgia’s 30+ theater, dance, and musical organizations to potential ticket buyers through shared marketing, resource collaboration, press communication, and awareness of the region as a performing arts destination. This unique model was borne out of a rising need to self-promote and self-advocate a growing artistic community and ensure access for all to the performing arts.

“This is a huge vote of confidence in the Savannah performing arts community and aligns with our belief that the future of great artistic cities is in collaborative excellence” said Chris Bass, Founder and Executive Director of SPA, whose signature programs are the OnStageSavannah.Com website portal and the annual Savannah Performing Arts Festival & Gala.

This grant will immediately ensure a Savannah production of The 24 Hour Plays (est. 1995, Mark Armstrong, artistic director) this Fall and will assist in seeding the 2026 Savannah Performing Arts awards, which are given across multiple categories and disciplines and are supported by a recurring gift from Jim & Dottie Kluttz.

Savannah Performance Alliance is led by Executive Director Chris Bass with Consulting Producers Rick Garman, Gwen Leahy, and Kinetic Stages’ Ryan McCurdy.

Comments