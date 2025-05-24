Review: WAITRESS at Aurora Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sugar. Butter. Flour. The three core ingredients for a basic pie crust, as any baker knows. It’s also the refrain that begins, ends, and weaves throughout Sara Bareilles’ and Jesse Nelson’s hit musical WAITRESS – now playing at Aurora Theatre in Lawrenceville through June 15th. But these lyrics are more than just ingredients in this beautifully imagined, pie-centric musical, they are anchors - connective tissue that ties Jenna, the waitress of the title, to her past, her present, and her future. They elicit the complex emotions she associates with baking – using the process as a form of coping with the highs and lows of her life. And like the sugar, butter, and flour referenced throughout the play, Aurora Theatre’s fresh and fulfilling WAITRESS combines what I would consider the core ingredients for a great musical – strong talent, creative vision, and heart, to create a production as sweet and satisfying as one of Jenna’s tasty masterpieces.

WAITRESS is based on the motion picture written by Adrian Shelly and features a book by Jesse Nelson and music & lyrics by Sara Bareilles. It tells the story of Jenna (Chloe Cordle), a waitress and master pie-baker at a small-town diner. Trapped in an unhappy marriage with her controlling husband, Earl (John Bobek), Jenna dreams of escaping her life and starting anew. When she discovers she is unexpectedly pregnant, Jenna’s world is turned upside down and she struggles with the decision of whether to stay in her current situation or pursue a better life for herself and her unborn child. She soon forms a complicated relationship with her gynecologist, Dr. Pomatter (Michael Stiggers), who offers her kindness and understanding, allowing Jenna to rediscover her own worth and the possibility of happiness.

The first thing one notices when sitting down in the audience at the Lawrenceville Arts Center for Aurora Theatre’s WAITRESS is its beautifully realized scenic design (by Shannon Robert and Brandon Roak) a realistic diner complete with booths, kitchen and all the accoutrements one associates with these classic American hangouts. With the opening ingredient-focused refrain, the audience is transported into the colorful and complicated world of Jenna and those in her orbit. The direction by Amanda Wansa Morgan is thoughtful and energetic, ensuring the story moves forward and at a strong, careful pace. The musical numbers are brought to life with equal quality and consideration by musical director Ann-Carol Pence (who also leads the fabulous live orchestra) and choreography by Kari Twyman, who also gives an absolutely hilarious performance as the awkward but fiery Dawn. Her choreography is fluid and fantastic – bringing to life the emotions of the moment but also the subtle flow of Jenna’s hopes and dreams during the many inward-focused moments. Speaking of those, Ms. Morgan’s use of a well-placed turntable not only allows for quick scene changes but for beautifully realized “cut scenes” where Jenna bakes imaginary pies out of the emotions of the moment. These moments work particularly well due to Rachael H. Blackwell’s lighting and Anna Lee’s sound designs – transporting the audience quickly from location to dream sequence and back. Alice Neff’s costumes are perfectly suited to the story as are Emily Grace Blackstone’s wigs. Special recognition goes to Kristin Talley who, as prop designer, had to bring to life dozens and dozens of different pies for this production, some even edible by the cast.

Speaking of the cast, the actors gathered together by Ms. Morgan for this production are stellar. Starting with Chloe Cordle as Jenna, who embodies the troubled but talented waitress and beautifully captures her journey of self-discovery and empowerment. She delivers the emotional peak of the musical, the powerful “She Used to Be Mine” with an earnestness and complexity that drew tears and chills. As Jenna’s friends and confidants Dawn and Becky, Kari Twyman and Daja M. Rice are equally strong – helping Jenna as well as those in the audience believe once again in the power of love and self-discovery. As Dr. Pomatter, Jenna’s doctor and unlikely lover, Michael Stiggers is funny and loveable and has a strong chemistry with Ms. Cordle. Stephan Jones is a subdued but no less scary Earl who conveys his brokenness and fear through anger and control. And one of the highlights of the evening is the performance of Frankie Marasa 5th as the weird and wonderful Ogie – commanding the stage and performing the craziest, most fantastic flourishes that garnered laughs and cheers from the audience.

WAITRESS, like the mouthwatering pies that Jenna bakes in the show is a delightful and delicious experience. And Aurora Theatre, in bringing it to life so well on the stage, has crafted a highly entertaining and inspiring evening of musical theatre. It is a touching story that resonates deeply as it illustrates the journey of an everyday woman and celebrates the strength and resilience of women everywhere.

WAITRESS presented by Aurora Theatre runs through June 15th. Performances take place at Lawrenceville Arts Center, home of Aurora Theatre, located at 128 East Pike Street, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. Performances are Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 p.m., Saturdays at 2:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. with a special performance on Wednesday May 28th at 10:00 AM. For tickets and more information, visit https://auroratheatre.com/.

All Photos by Casey Gardner Ford

Lead Photo: Daja Rice, Chloe Cordle, Kari Twyman

Top Photo: Michael Stiggers, Chloe Cordle

Mid-Photo: Cast of Waitress

Bottom Photo: Daja Rice, Chloe Cordle, Kari Twyman

