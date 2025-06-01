Review: MILLIONS at Alliance Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



What would you do if a fortune in cash fell from the sky? This theoretical question can be a popular conversation starter at dinner parties or on long road trips. The answer usually varies from large purchases, to paying off bills, to helping the needy. But have you ever thought what you would really do if this unlikely thing were to occur to you? Consider it a miracle and keep the cash? Wonder what practical reason there may be for money to rain down on you? Or maybe a bit of both? This is the ethical dilemma at the core of the world premiere new musical MILLIONS, playing at Alliance Theatre in Atlanta, GA through June 15th where two young brothers are faced with this exact complex morality test as they struggle with the difficult decision of what to do with a miraculous windfall.

MILLIONS, directed by Bartlett Sher, features a book by Bob Martin (THE DROWSY CHAPERONE, THE PROM), an original score by Adam Guettel (FLOYD COLLINS, THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA, DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES) and is based on the novel and screenplay by Frank Cottrell Boyce. The musical tells the story of two brothers, Damian (Keenan Barrett) and Anthony (Yair Keydar), who, while dealing with the loss of their mother, discover a bag of stolen money. Young Damien believes the money was sent by their mother to test their goodness, while older, more worldly-wise Anthony realizes the true origins of this “miracle.” The cash, and what the boys choose to do with it has major implications for their widowed father, Ron (Steven Pasquale), school volunteer Dorothy (Ruthie Ann Miles) and the thief (Shuler Hensley) who will do anything to get his money back.

With a creative pedigree for a world premiere musical like MILLIONS, it is hard not to have high expectations. With Book, Score and Direction by multiple Tony winners, the bar can be quite high. And though there are still some rough edges to smooth over, MILLIONS is a powerful musical that surprises and delights and delivers a message filled with heart, hope, faith, and love. The book, by Bob Martin, leans heavily on the narrative of Frank Cottrell Boyce’s novel but features several moments that leverage Mr. Martin’s signature wit and humor. The soaring score by Adam Guettel features many of his signature musical elements including rich orchestrations, sophisticated (and sometimes unexpected) melodies, innovative rhythms, and a poetic lyricism that is evocative and expressive – bringing the complex emotions of the story to brilliant life on stage. Bartlett Sher’s direction is fluid and energetic, creating a sense of urgency - ensuring the story progresses at pace without dragging. He has also secured a stellar cast ranging from Tony Award winners to local actors to create an ensemble that tells this touching story beautifully.

The cast of MILLIONS is very strong across the board with the two young actors playing Damien and Anthony as bright spots. As Damien, Keenan Barrett brings an innocent, young energy to the grieving son. He is a joy to watch and handles Mr. Guettel’s score like a pro. Yair Keydar, as Anthony, is precocious, hardheaded, but is clearly dealing with the death of his mother in his own way. He captures the older brother duality perfectly – part-tormentor, part-protector – and has, in the second act, what I might consider one of the best showstoppers I have seen written for a young musical theatre actor. It will be exciting to see where these two go from here – they have wonderful careers ahead of them. As the boys’ father, Ron, Steven Pasquale is wonderful. His portrayal of Ron is as a firm, but loving father who is doing his best to care for his family but clearly broken from the loss of his wife. Mr. Pasquale has a few opportunities to show off his soaring singing voice and it was a thrill to hear him beautifully deliver some of the more heartbreaking (and heartwarming) elements of the score. One particularly lovely song is delivered with Ruthie Ann Miles as Dorothy, as the two sit outside under the stars. Ms. Miles’ lovely portrayal of the charity worker is sincere and heartfelt and she and Mr. Pasquale have a good chemistry together. Finally, as the ruthless thief, Shuler Hensley is so much fun to watch. He is menacing and scary, but in a likeable way – like the many flawed bad guys we love to watch on TV and film. He also has a great number to close the first act featuring his bellowing Bass voice and a chorus of nefarious looking Santas.

The creative elements on display in MILLIONS help cohesively tie the story together, carrying forward the themes of the piece into the creative designs. For example, Michael Yeargan’s scenic design features a functional three-story home that helps illustrate the disconnect between Ron and his sons, and the essence of “starting over”. Ben Pearcy and Brad Peterson’s projections add depth and warmth to the setting, bringing the illustrated manuscripts of Dorothy’s hobby (and of Damien’s saints) to life in unexpected ways. Speaking of the saints, Catherine Zuber’s costumes and Lindsey Ewing’s hair/wig designs, particularly those of the saints that converse with Damien and guide him along his way are beautifully rendered, capturing the feeling of the ancient artworks depicting their lives. Donald Holder and Justin Ellington’s lighting and sound design punctuate and further illustrate the story and Kimberly Grigsby, as music director, does a fabulous job bringing Mr. Guettel’s score to life on the Coca-Cola stage.

MILLIONS is a heartwarming, beautifully told new musical that explores themes of innocence, generosity, and the moral complexities of sudden wealth. It is a show that delves into the impact of materialism on human values and celebrates the transformative power of kindness and love and does so through a fresh and beautifully delivered story and score.

MILLIONS presented by Alliance Theatre runs through June 15th. Performances take place on the Coca-Cola stage at Alliance Theatre, located in the Woodruff Arts Center, Memorial Arts Building, 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309. For tickets and more information, visit www.alliancetheatre.org/millions or via the Alliance Box Office, in-person or by phone at 404.733.4600.

Lead Photo: Keenan Barrett and cast in the Alliance Theatre’s 2024/25 Season world premiere production of MILLIONS. Photo by Greg Mooney

Top Photo: Shuler Hensley and Keenan Barrett in the Alliance Theatre’s 2024/25 Season world premiere production of MILLIONS. Photo by Greg Mooney

Mid-Photo 1: Steven Pasquale in the Alliance Theatre’s 2024/25 Season world premiere production of MILLIONS. Photo by Greg Mooney

Mid-Photo 2: Keenan Barrett and Yair Keydar in the Alliance Theatre’s 2024/25 Season world premiere production of MILLIONS. Photo by Greg Mooney

Mid-Photo 3: Ruthie Ann Miles and young performers in the Alliance Theatre’s 2024/25 Season world premiere production of MILLIONS. Photo by Greg Mooney

Mid-Photo 4: Ensemble in the Alliance Theatre’s 2024/25 Season world premiere production of MILLIONS. Photo by Greg Mooney

Bottom Photo: Steven Pasquale, Yair Keydar, Keenan Barrett, and Ruthie Ann Miles in the Alliance Theatre’s 2024/25 Season world premiere production of MILLIONS. Photo by Greg Mooney

