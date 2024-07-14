Review: JERSEY BOYS at City Springs Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



City Springs Theatre Company is closing out its sixth season with a special production of JERSEY BOYS. This is the first regional production ever done! Directed by Shane DeLancey, this production is a joy that’s what summer is all about.

Executive Director Natalie DeLancey introduced the production as “the largest production CSTC has ever done,” and you could tell, from the set design (Mike Wood and Justin Gamerl) to costumes (Amanda Edgerton West)to lighting (Mike Wood) and everything in between. The set itself was very simple, with a grid of scrims and some metallic stairs and scaffolding. The lighting and sliding platforms helped move the show through different scenes clearly and efficiently. There were even musicians on stage for some songs, which I always appreciate.

JERSEY BOYS is a “jukebox musical,” of course, utilizing the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. The show is told in a documentary style, with each member of The Four Seasons telling the story. It starts early in Frankie Valli’s life as he started performing, and even ends with a brief “epilogue” in a “where are they now” style. The show includes popular songs like “My Mother’s Eyes”, “Sherry”, “Big Girls Don’t Cry”, and “Working My Way Back to You”.

I was very impressed with what this production was able to do with the cast. For the amount of content and locations and storylines, CSTC did a lot with a small cast. The ensemble did some serious work, wearing many hats and rounding out the scenes overall. Cast members were spouses, journalists, dancers, radio hosts, record producers, and so much more. A special shout out to Tyler Pirrung as Bob Crewe for absolutely committing to the role and being a breath of levity in tense situations.

We’re first introduced to Tommy DeVito (Alec Beard). He takes us through the initial band, and shares his story of how singing is the way to get out of his hometown (and make a better life for yourself). He’s well known by local police, and knows that Frankie will be a big star. DeVito wasn’t a terribly likable character, and Beard did that justice. He had the charm and embraced the “I’m too good for this” schtick.

Then, we meet Bob Gaudio (Nick Walker Jones). Bob ends up writing the songs that put The Four Seasons on the map. Next to Valli’s distinct falsetto, Jones rounded out the sound of our four leads. He was nerdy and endearing, and had a good head on his shoulders. Based on the story, this is exactly what the band needed.

After intermission, Nick Massi (JD Myers) takes over telling the story. He’s been a fairly background character up to this point, though Myers’ bass voice stood out from the very beginning. It was clear Myers understood his role as kind of a “background member” of the band, that is, until his towel rant at the beginning of the second act. (You’ll need to see the show to understand.)

We end with the infamous Frankie Valli (Haden Rider). Rider absolutely nailed Valli’s very specific voice. In the world of shows like MJ, seeing someone be able to so closely match someone’s voice is a feat in and of itself. He certainly stood out in a group setting, but also completely commanded the stage through the more subtle “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” (if you can even call his performance subtle).

The overall dynamics of these four gentlemen is what really brought the show to life. They were unique in their walks of life, but brought the “family” dynamic forward that was so indicative of musical groups like that at the time. Their voices and their personalities came together perfectly.

One thing I would recommend to look out for: I would not say this show is appropriate for children, mostly due to the volume of profanity throughout the show. The content and songs are family-friendly, but be cautious if you are sensitive to expletives.

Overall, JERSEY BOYS is a must-see this summer. City Springs Theatre Company has put great effort into this production, and it absolutely shows. It’s an enjoyable show even if you aren’t familiar with the story or its music.

This production has a special 5 week run, so head to www.CitySpringsTheatre.com to learn more and grab your seats

