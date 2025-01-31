Baayork Lee, Kelly Bishop, & Priscilla Lopez Join City Springs Theatre Company’s Inaugural Encore Gala

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As the ground-breaking Broadway musical A Chorus Line celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2025, Atlanta’s own City Springs Theatre Company (CSTC) will honor that legendary show and some of its original stars at their first-ever Encore Gala, Sunday, February 16th at the Byers Theatre in Sandy Springs.

This formal-attire event will benefit the company’s award-winning educational arm, City Springs Theatre Conservatory, its programs and scholarships. For tickets go to https://www.cityspringstheatre.com/gala/.

Hosted by Fox 5 television’s Emmy-award winning Paul Milliken, the evening will feature full staged musical numbers from the show, plus a once-in-a-lifetime reunion of three members of the show’s original Broadway cast, Baayork Lee (Connie), Kelly Bishop (Sheila), and Priscilla Lopez (Diana), each sharing their perspective on the making of the 1975 musical.

“This event is not a revival of the show itself,” explains Executive Director Natalie DeLancey. “We’re creating an original evening of song, dance, and storytelling that will celebrate A Chorus Line and its remarkable legacy. I think fans of the show will find it a thrilling entertaining, and a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Original co-star Baayork Lee has directed four productions for CSTC including the company’s acclaimed 2022 production of A Chorus Line. She is returning to stage all the musical numbers for the gala. “Coming back to City Springs Theatre Company to celebrate the show’s anniversary is an honor and a thrill,” says Ms. Lee. “Plus I’ll get to share the stage with Kelly and Priscilla, who began this journey with me more than 50 years ago. A Chorus Line has been a gift to audiences all over the world, but it’s been especially so to me, and I am so grateful for that gift.”

Many of the performers from the 2022 production will be returning to their roles for the gala performance including Billy Harrigan Tighe (Broadway’s Pippin and The Heart of Rock And Roll) as Zach, and Sarah Bowden (Broadway’s Moulin Rouge and the upcoming Smash The Musical) as Cassie. They’ll be joined by Emmanuel Cologne as Paul, Grace Hogan as Val,

Nathan Lubeck as Don, Maggie McCown as Judy, Emma X. O’Loughlin as Connie, and Callie Regan Walker as Maggie, each who previously appeared in the 2022 show. City Springs Theatre Company veterans returning to the stage for the show are Danny Iktomi Bevins as Al, Ruby Calamia as Sheila, Indigo Fobes as Bebe, Sammy Fossum as Mike, David Grindrod as Larry, Trevor Groce as Mark, Ryley Perry as Kristine, Zac Pritts as Bobby, and Eric Rivas as Greg. Making their CSTC debuts are Kevin Curtis (Broadway’s Back To The Future and Moulin Rouge) as Richie and Liliana Rodriguez as Diana.

Each year, the Encore Gala will revisit a musical from a previous City Springs Theatre Company season and offer a one-of-a-kind look back at the production and its own history. The fundraiser not only benefits the City Springs Theatre Conservatory but also will incorporate students into the gala performance.

The Encore Gala: A Celebration of 50 Years of A Chorus Line will take place at 7:30pm on Sunday, February 16, 2025 at the Byers Theatre in the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center. Ticket prices range from $89 - $264. VIP packages are available and include prime seating and pre-show dinner, and cost $500 per person. Tickets for the Encore Gala are tax-deductible, and prices do not include fees. Tickets are available online at CitySpringsTheatre.com/gala or via phone at 404-477-4365. Formal attire is recommended. Self and valet parking is available at the theatre.

Special Guests:

Baayork Lee has directed and choreographed productions of A Chorus Line across the globe, including the 2019 Spanish-language production in Málaga, Spain which starred Antonio Banderas. She began her Broadway career in 1951 as a child, appearing in the original Broadway production of The King And I, and eventually went on to appear in 14 Broadway musicals during her career. Ms. Lee is the co-author of the book On the Line: The Creation of A Chorus Line, and received the 2017 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award, for her contributions to charitable causes. She serves as Artistic Director of the National Asian Artists Project (NAAP) showcasing the work of Asian-American theater artists through performance, outreach, and educational programming.

Kelly Bishop originated the role of Sheila in A Chorus Line for which she received the Tony Award for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical. She has appeared in 10 Broadway shows but is best known for her roles as matriarch Emily Gilmore on the TV series Gilmore Girls and as Marjorie Houseman, the mother of Jennifer Grey's "Baby" in the 1987 film Dirty Dancing. Ms. Bishop is also the author of the new book, The Third Gilmore Girl: A Memoir, now on sale.

Priscilla Lopez began her career as a child extra in the 1961 film of West Side Story, and has appeared in 16 Broadway shows, including roles in the original companies of A Chorus Line, Company, In The Heights, and A Day in Hollywood / A Night in the Ukraine, for which she received the 1980 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. Her many credits include the film Maid in Manhattan (as Jennifer Lopez’s mother), and the TV shows All In The Family, Trapper John MD, Law & Order, LA Law, The Good Wife, and Blue Bloods.

Paul Milliken, Emmy-award winner and FOX5 Atlanta’s Feature Reporter is hosting the fundraising event. Prior to moving to Atlanta, Paul won a 2010 Emmy award in Virginia for Best Weather Anchor, and the Virginia Associated Press honored him with a Best Weathercast award two years in a row. Paul has also been recognized with an MDA Broadcast Journalism award in 2008, SPJ Mark of Excellence awards in 2002 and 2003, and an RTNDA award with the University of Florida chapter in 2002.

About City Springs Theatre Company

City Springs Theatre Company (CSTC) is dedicated to entertaining, educating, and enriching lives by creating world-class entertainment experiences and innovative arts education programs that drive cultural and economic vitality. Through musical theatre productions that utilize the talents of local and national artists, CSTC provides Broadway-quality entertainment to the diverse Atlanta populace, helping to establish Sandy Springs, Georgia, as a growing cultural center. City Springs Theatre Company is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, led by Executive Director Natalie DeLancey, and Tony Award®-winner and Atlanta native Shuler Hensley as artistic director. To date, CSTC has served over 270,000 patrons and 135,000 students through its mainstage musicals and educational programs. For tickets and more information call 404- 477-4365 or visit www.CitySpringsTheatre.com.

