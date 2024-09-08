Review: Break Out 'Seventy-Six Trombones' for THE MUSIC MAN at City Springs Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



City Springs Theatre Company has kicked off its seventh season with THE MUSIC MAN, directed by Tony Award Winner Shuler Hensley and choreographed by Sara Edwards.

THE MUSIC MAN originally appeared on Broadway in 1957. It was later adapted to a film in 1962. The movie was re-imagined in 2003, and the Broadway show was revived in 2000 and again (most notably) in 2022, led by Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster. In fact, Shuler Hensley was onstage as Marcellus Washburn in the Broadway revival, giving him a unique experience in directing CSTC’s production.

Harold Hill is a traveling con man. He goes to different cities, selling musical instruments and uniforms to create boys’ bands, all with the promise that he will teach these boys to play said instruments. However, he leaves town before teaching anyone anything because he doesn’t have a musical bone in his body. However, he hits River City, Iowa, and falls for the music teacher and librarian Marian Paroo. Marian’s little brother has a lisp and barely speaks, but Harold bonds with him, inspiring him with the idea of music. In fact, Professor Hill seems to inspire the whole town.

There is so much to be said about these older musicals. CSTC did WHITE CHRISTMAS as part of their sixth season, and THE MUSIC MAN is a very similar addition to season seven. There’s the purity of what’s happening onstage combined with the large musical numbers. It was a crowd pleaser from start to finish.

Jacob Olson designed the set for this production. He managed to do a lot with the space. It was the largest usage of the full stage I have seen at this theatre. With a simple white set as its base, small vignettes came in from upstage and minor furniture pieces transported you through the different scenes. It was clean and intricate. Beyond that, it seemed to be a feat of engineering with the suspended walkway!

The true expertise through this entire production was the timing of everything. From the opening scene of “Rock Island” with everyone bobbing with the train and speaking in time to Harold Hill’s fast talking, it was clear how much attention to detail there was across the whole cast.

Let’s talk about Harold Hill, played by Billy Harrigan Tighe. In the role of a con man, it’s only fitting that someone should be charismatic, and he absolutely was. He was endearing and intelligent. There’s also a lot to be said about Amanda Edgerton West’s costuming as Billy Harrigan Tighe did not look out of place in his variety of suits. His timing and performance were impeccable, commanding the stage from the first moment he showed his labeled suitcase and into “(Ya Got) Trouble”.

Scarlett Walker as Marian Paroo was his delightful resistor. Marian is a no-nonsense woman who is not easily taken in by Hill’s charm. Walker was made for these older musicals. She is so gifted with classic talent. She is a strong vocalist, and a strong dancer as well. Watching her character come around to open her heart was a really beautiful thing to witness.

The cast is rounded out by equally lovable and distinct characters like goofy Marcellus Washburn (Googie Uterhardt), the barbershop quartet (Claudio Pestana, Alec Beard, Nick Morrett, and Kyle Robert Carter), the ladies’ dance committee (Lyndsey Cole, Mila Bolash, Galen Crawley, and Candy McLellen), Mayor George Shinn and his wife Eulalie Mackenchnie Shinn (Brian Kurlander and Courtenay Collins), and so many more.

I really appreciated the volume of “junior cast” in this production. It’s standard for the show as a whole, but it’s the first time I’ve seen a full spectrum of generations in a CSTC production. You could tell that the older cast members were looking out for their younger members, both within their role and as fellow actors.

If you’re looking for a show with fun and lively dance numbers, Sara Edwards delivered in this production of THE MUSIC MAN. Between the steps, the flow of characters, and the overall “feel” of each dance, it was phenomenal staging. With such strong dance numbers, it also didn’t come across as anyone trying too hard. There were no “solos” of high jumpers or flashy tappers. It was just good ole’ fashioned dancing that made you want to get up and join the cast.

Generally, I try to find something to be critical of in a production that shows I was there and properly paying attention, but I honestly could not find a thing. This cast gelled well, the set behaved as expected, no mic issues, no rogue wigs… Well done, City Springs Theatre Company!

THE MUSIC MAN is onstage at The Byers Theatre through September 22! Learn more and grab your tickets today

