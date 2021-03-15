Podcast: THE BROADWAY GINGER Revisits NEWSIES and the Phenomenon of Fansies in Two-Part Episode

How did a '90s movie musical flop make a larger-than-life comeback when it premiered on stage 20 years later? THE BROADWAY GINGER PODCAST host Sally Henry Fuller and guest Ashley Elliott are answering that very question.

In this week's episode of THE BROADWAY GINGER PODCAST, Fuller and Elliott wrap up their Alan Menken series with the second part of a NEWSIES deep-dive. They unpack what made the fandom take off so much, exploring the "fansies" phenomenon and discovering that Ashley herself was an ardent fansie back in her day. Take a listen to the full episode below!

Miss the first part of the NEWSIES deep dive? Check it out here!

About the episode: What better way to wrap up a series name-dropping Alan Menken than to highlight his Tony Awards win? Though he had Oscars and Grammys already, the Disney and Broadway composer had to wait until 2012 to get his Tony. And that, of course, was for NEWSIES. Join us as we continue the NEWSIES conversation we began last week, learn how Menken feels about new Disney composers coming along, and how much of a fansie Ashley is. Be sure to visit our show notes on TheBroadwayGinger.com for bonus NEWSIES content!

Next week, Fuller will welcome Broadway and Disney star Craig A. Meyer to discuss his experiences as a Tony Awards voter for two decades. Catch the first part of the conversation on streaming platforms everywhere on March 22.

"There are no rules, just musicals."

From theatre journalist (and redhead) Sally Henry Fuller, THE BROADWAY GINGER PODCAST is a humorous lovenote to Broadway for theatre nerds by theatre nerds. Aimed at celebrating and maintaining a cultural appreciation for musicals and their history, this season sees host Sally Henry Fuller and a guest host discussing the people who built and are building the American musical theatre in the "Name-Dropping Broadway" series. Join the conversation every Monday.

"My chief goal of THE BROADWAY GINGER PODCAST is to invite anyone on the theatre fan spectrum from the mildly interested (like my husband) to die-hards to join us for entertaining and enriching conversations," Fuller says.

"It's supposed to feel like one of those greenroom chats from early community theatre days. There are podcasts out there discussing important, world-changing things, but I'm here to tell you that this one is pure, unadulterated escapism."

For more information about THE BROADWAY GINGER PODCAST, visit http://theBroadwayGinger.com or connect on social media: Sally Fuller- @thebwayginger.

About Sally

A writer with a passion for building relationships and telling people's stories, Sally Henry Fuller is a performing arts journalist. She has had the privilege of interviewing both local theatre professionals and multi-award-winning celebrities including Carol Burnett, Matthew Morrison, Vanessa Williams, Josh Gad, and Taylor Hicks. With theatre journalism experience since 2011, her work has been featured on BroadwayWorld.com, Encore Atlanta, the Huffington Post, and the Kennedy Center's American College Theatre Festival.