Photos: TRICK! THE MUSICAL World Premiere At Out Front Theatre

Out Front Theatre Company has officially opened the world premiere of TRICK! THE MUSICAL, a new work based on the 1999 cult-queer film ‘Trick.’ Check out photos from the show.

The book and lyrics of this new musical are written by the original screenwriter, Jason Schafer, with music composed by Arthur Lafrentz Bacon. Directed by Out Front’s Founder and Producing Artistic Director, Paul Conroy, ‘Trick! The Musical’ runs on stage now through May 17, 2025.

When an office-temp and aspiring Broadway songwriter meets a sexy hunk at a Manhattan gay club, their one-night stand turns into a series of complications. Amidst the chaos, they plunge into a vibrant world of dancers, piano bars, surprise therapy sessions, and fierce drag queens, all while questioning if love can outshine today’s hookup culture. Based on the cult-classic film, ‘Trick! The Musical’ follows the misadventures of two young men trying to make it in the city.

Trick! The Musical has already received a rave review from Rough Draft's Georgia Voice publication, stating that there are "some genuinely great stand-out songs in the bunch, and the cast sells this quirky queer love story with genuine heart and humor." Several performances are nearly sold out, so those interested in seeing the world premiere should reserve their tickets in advance.

The cast is led by Aavyn Lee as Gabriel and Will-Franklin Eller as Mark. They are joined by Leah Keelan as Kathryn, Kayce Denise as Terri, Chase Graham as Rich, Jahari Franklin as Joe, Jessica Hill as Judy, and Tugboat the Queen and Yutoya Leon as alternating drag superstars. Tabitha Cheyenne and Logan Reed will serve as understudies.

Trick! The Musical is directed by Paul Conroy. He is joined by Alli Reinhardt (Music Director), Jonathan Bryant (Choreographer), Lily Mayfield (Production Stage Manager), David Reingold (Lighting Designer), Eric Griffis (Costume Designer), John Atwell (Scenic Designer), Brady Brown (Sound Designer), Sydney Lee (Props Designer), Laura Hackman (Intimacy Coordinator), and Tom Fish (Dramaturg).

Trick! The Musical will run May 1-17, 2025. Performances are Thursdays through Saturdays at 8PM and Sundays at 3PM. There will be a special Industry Night performance on Monday, May 12 at 8PM. Tickets range from $35-$40 and can be purchased at OutFrontTheatre.com.

Photo Credit: Sydney Lee.



The company of Trick! The Musical.

Leah Keelan, Aavyn Lee, Will-Franklin Eller

Aavyn Lee, Will-Franklin Eller

Kayce Denise

Jahari Franklin and Chase Graham

Will-Franklin Eller, Aavyn Lee

Will-Franklin Eller, Aavyn Lee

Leah Keelan

A Hot Summer Night club sequence.

