Photos: THE DARK LADY at Synchronicity Theatre

Synchronicity Theatre has released production photos for The Dark Lady, a live-music-infused exploration of art, identity, and voice, opening June 2025 for a limited three-week run. See the photos here!

Written by Jessica B. Hill and directed by Alexis Kulani Woodard, this United States premiere imagines Emilia Bassano, the first published female poet, is actually the famed ‘dark lady’ of Shakespeare’s sonnets. In an intimate, playful, and vibrant story; Shakespeare’s

mysterious muse—long speculated to be a woman of color—gets to take center stage of her own story. Set against an evocative, musical backdrop, The Dark Lady asks: Who gets to be remembered? And who decides which stories are told?

The show stars Brittany Deneen and Joe Sykes as the lovers, joined onstage with Composer and Musician Andrew Cleveland. The rest of the production team includes Kellie Murphy (scenic), April Carswell (costumes), Sophie Im (properties), Maliya McCall (lights), Amelia Fischer (intimacy direction/movement), and Carolyn Cook (vocal).

With live music performed onstage and select cabaret tables available for an up-close experience, the production invites audiences into an atmosphere that’s both theatrical and deeply personal. In addition to standard general and swanky seat options, Synchronicity is also introducing a limited number of $10 “Adventurous” tickets for each performance—designed to make bold theatre accessible to all. Pay What You Can Wednesdays will continue throughout the run.

Select performances will feature community post-show discussions, offering space to reflect and connect with the themes of voice, power, and reclamation in a communal setting.

Photo Credit: Casey Gardner Ford

