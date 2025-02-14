Photos: PETITE ROUGE – A CAJUN LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD At Synchronicity Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Synchronicity Theatre is presenting the family musical PETITE ROUGE, running through March 2, 2025. Check out exclusive photos of the production

NOTE: Mardi Gras falls on March 4. Festivities began in New Orleans (and elsewhere) on January 6.

A swamp chorus sings backup to a zydeco score in this foot-stomping, family-friendly musical soaked in hot sauce. Imagine a Cajun Red Riding Hood with a big, bad gator in the wolf role, and a wild chase through Mardi Gras. A colorful romp from Joan Cushing, the playwright and composer of the Junie B. Jones and Miss Nelson musicals. Based on the 2001 book by Mike Artell.

Petite Rouge is directed and by Candy McLellan Davison with music direction by Amy Duffy, and choreography by Pytron Parker. The cast features Morgan Crumbly in the title role, and Barry Westmoreland as that cagy ‘gator Clude. They are joined by Synchronicity favorite Brandin Jay, Mila Bolash, Roberto Méndez, and Daja Rice, with understudy/swings Noelle McIntyre, Zion Glenn, Tyshawn Gooden, and Rose Seton. Designers include Alexander Whittenberg, Gavin Mosier (set), Elisabeth Cooper (lights), Tierney Breedlove (props), Jeremiah Davison (sound), and Dr. L. Nyrobi Moss (costumes).

Six actors bring the world of the bayou to life. Petite Rouge (a duck, the Little Red Riding Hood character); TeJean, Petite’s sidekick cat; Claude the Alligator (the Big Bad Wolf role); and storytellers that cover more than 20 animal and human roles, ranging from Crayfish, Turtle and Frog, to Grandmere, Riverboat Tourists, Mardi Gras Dancers and Gospel Singers.

Petite Rouge was originally commissioned by Imagination Stage in Bethesda, Md., premiering there in December 2004.

Individual tickets start at $15 for children and $30 for adults, with special performances on Friday evenings (PJs and Play – wear pajamas, get free cookies!) and Pay-What-You-Can performances on Sundays at 5:30 p.m.

For tickets or more information, please visit synchrotheatre.com or call 404-484-8636.

Photo Credit: Casey Gardner Ford.

