Photos: First Look at THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE at Synchronicity Theatre

Dec. 14, 2022  

Synchronicity Theatre is presenting Dwayne Hartford's stage adaptation of Kate DiCamillo's The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane, about a vain porcelain rabbit who learns how to love. Performances run from December 24, 2022 and are suitable for children age three and up. For tickets or more information, please visit synchrotheatre.com or call 404-484-8636.

Get a first look at photos below!

Everyone's favorite vain and haughty China rabbit is back on the Synchronicity stage. His is buttoned tight and his gold pocket watch is set, but who might he be now? Oh, it's just old Edward Tulane. But just for now. He'll have to battle the high seas, pass through the hands of a fisherman, befriend a happy hobo, comfort a sick child on his not-so-planned adventure to find his way home. Based on Kate DiCamillo's award-winning novel, and adapted by Dwayne Hartford, The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane takes us on an unexpected magical journey to discover the transformative powers of love.

The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane is directed by Mira Hirsch, and will feature Scenic Design by Jon Nooner, Costume Design by Linda Patterson, and Sound Design by Dan Bauman. The cast includes Atlanta-based actors Paul McClain as Edward, Jordan Patrick as Bull/Lawrence, Dionna D. Davis as Traveler/Lolly, Gillian Rabin as Nellie/Sarah Ruth. Swing performers includes Zoey Laird.

