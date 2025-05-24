Photos: DOUBT, A PARABLE at Actor's Express

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Production photos have been released for Actor's Express' production of Doubt, A Parable, directed by Freddie Ashley. See below for the new photos!

Set in 1964 at St.Nicholas Church School in the Bronx, the highly traditional and inflexible Sister Aloysius Beauvier becomes suspicious of the charming, progressive Father Flynn’s intentions with a student. Sister Aloysius is unwavering in her belief of Father Flynn’s wrongdoings, but for those around her, the babble of lies and truths and questions and secrets leads them only to a place of doubt. John Patrick Shanley’s gripping play leaves audiences full of questions, even until the last four chilling words.

AE’S production of Doubt, A Parable will star powerhouse actor and four time Suzi Bass Award winner, Tess Malis Kincaid as Sister Aloysius (AE’s A Doll’s House Pt. 2, Kimberly Akimbo, The Goat or Who is Sylvia; Theatrical Outfit’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf; Alliance Theatre’s August Osage County, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, A Tale of Two Cities). Director Freddie Ashley knew that Kincaid would lead Doubt, A Parable when the play was selected for AE’s 37th season.

Photo Credit: Casey Gardner Ford

Comments

Best Book of a Musical - Live Standings Will Aronson, Hue Park - Maybe Happy Ending - 27% David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson, Zoe Roberts - Operation Mincemeat - 22% Marco Pennette - Death Becomes Her - 15% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds