Photos: Andrew Rannells Attends THE GREAT AMERICAN BAKING SHOW Panel at SCAD TVfest

The 14th annual SCAD TVfest kicked off this past week with screenings, Q&As, and red-carpet celebrations honoring excellence in television. Among the highlights was a conversation with Andrew Rannells and Casey Wilson for The Great American Baking Show, which took place on February 4.

After the premiere screening of the new sports-themed episode, which is now streaming on Roku, the Tony Award-nominated performer took the stage to discuss the series alongside Wilson, who both serve as co-hosts. Gerrad Hall, editorial director of movies, awards, and music at Entertainment Weekly, was the moderator. Check out photos from the panel below.

In The Great American Baking Show: Big Game Season 2, Rannells and Wilson welcomed four sports all-stars to the Baking Show tent for the Big Game special. NFL Hall of Famer Antonio Gates, Super Bowl MVP Von Miller, three-time Super Bowl champ Julian Edelman, and sports analyst Mina Kimes whisk, bake, and decorate their way to glory as they try to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith. In the episode, they tackle three gridiron-themed baking challenges, but only one goes all the way to claim the coveted Star Baker crown.

In 2025, Rannells appeared as a guest baker in The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Summer with fellow Broadway alum Jesse Tyler Ferguson. He subsequently returned as a co-host in the Halloween and holiday-themed episodes.

Entering its 14th year, SCAD TVfest focuses on design, creativity, and innovation in television and media production. TVfest brings together professionals from all aspects of content production, including broadcast, cable, streaming, web, social media, and advertising, to discuss current industry trends and showcase the best content airing and streaming today. The 2026 edition was held from February 4-6 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Photo Credit: Getty Images for SCAD