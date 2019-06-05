Photo Flash: THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL Comes To The Fox Theatre

The Fox Theatre is thrilled to announce that THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL, an electrifying musical adaption of the New York Times best-selling novel written by Rick Riordan, will play Cobb Performing Arts Centre for four performances June 7-9, 2019.

Tickets for THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL range from $45 to $75plus applicable fees and will perform four shows at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centrefrom Friday, June 7 through Sunday, June 9. Tickets are available at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre box office, Ticketmaster.com or via calling 800-745-3000. Group discounts for 10 or more are available by calling 404-881-2011.

With more than 100 million copies of the book series sold worldwide, this global phenomenon has found a new home on the live stage in a "mesmerizing" theatrical event that proves "lightning can strike twice!" (TheaterMania). Following a sold out run in New York City, where it garnered 3 Drama Desk Award nominations, including Best Musical, this "winning adaptation" (The Hollywood Reporter) is coming to rock Atlanta.

As a son of Poseidon, Percy Jackson has newly discovered powers he can't control, monsters on his trail, and is on a quest to find Zeus' lightning bolt to prevent a war between the Greek gods. Based on the best-selling novel by Rick Riordan and featuring a thrilling original rock score, THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL is an action-packed theatrical adventure that has been celebrated by audiences and critics alike.

