Photo Flash: THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL Comes To The Fox Theatre
The Fox Theatre is thrilled to announce that THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL, an electrifying musical adaption of the New York Times best-selling novel written by Rick Riordan, will play Cobb Performing Arts Centre for four performances June 7-9, 2019.
Tickets for THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL range from $45 to $75plus applicable fees and will perform four shows at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centrefrom Friday, June 7 through Sunday, June 9. Tickets are available at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre box office, Ticketmaster.com or via calling 800-745-3000. Group discounts for 10 or more are available by calling 404-881-2011.
With more than 100 million copies of the book series sold worldwide, this global phenomenon has found a new home on the live stage in a "mesmerizing" theatrical event that proves "lightning can strike twice!" (TheaterMania). Following a sold out run in New York City, where it garnered 3 Drama Desk Award nominations, including Best Musical, this "winning adaptation" (The Hollywood Reporter) is coming to rock Atlanta.
As a son of Poseidon, Percy Jackson has newly discovered powers he can't control, monsters on his trail, and is on a quest to find Zeus' lightning bolt to prevent a war between the Greek gods. Based on the best-selling novel by Rick Riordan and featuring a thrilling original rock score, THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL is an action-packed theatrical adventure that has been celebrated by audiences and critics alike.
Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel
Sarah Beth Pfiefer
Kristin Stokes, Chris McCarrell, Jorrel Javier
James Hayden Rodriguez
The Company of THE LIGHTNING THIEF
The Company of THE LIGHTNING THIEF
The Company of THE LIGHTNING THIEF
The Company of THE LIGHTNING THIEF
James Hayden Rodriguez and Chris McCarrell