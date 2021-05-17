Photos: Jennie T. Anderson Theatre Presents NINE In Concert

Cobb County PARKS and the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre will be streaming NINE: The Musical on-demand, June 3-6.

This is the second entry in their musicals-in-concert series that began with ONCE ON THIS ISLAND in April. With a cast of 14 and an orchestra of 11, this is the most ambitious project the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre has produced in over a year.

NINE is a concert-staging of the classic musical about one man and the dozens of women in his life. Celebrated but impetuous film director Guido Contini, succumbing to the pressures of filming his latest film epic, suffers a midlife crisis. One by one, women from his past and present - including his mother, his wife, his mistress, and his leading lady - haunt, instruct, scold, seduce and encourage him until he finally learns to grow up.

Jono Davis, the manager of the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre and the series' artistic director says, "Our concert series was designed to amplify beautiful shows that are not often produced around town. This pandemic has given us the gift to restart with fresh programming that excites our patrons and our theatre industry." With a county-approved safety plan in place and the help of a generous medical facility that offered to provide early vaccinations to Anderson Theatre actors, musicians, creative teams, and their home bubbles, NINE was able to successfully and safely film in early May ready for its June release.

Juan Carlos Unzueta stars as Guido Contini, Diany Rodriguez as Luisa, Emma Yaniger as Carla, and Connor Jacobs as Little Guido. The cast is rounded out with Atlanta favorites, Jillian Melko, Natalie Pitchford, Jessica De Maria, Janine Ayn, Christy Baggett, Tetrianna Beasley, Megan Zhang, Chloé Cordle, Taina Hernandez, Kendra Johnson, Sarah Joseph, Fatimah Pounds, and L'Oréal Roaché. NINE is directed by Susan Reid, music directed and conducted by Amanda Wansa Morgan, filmed and edited by Bobby Johnston, and choreographed by Ricardo Aponte.

Learn more at www.AndersonTheatre.org.