Petite Violette Hosts Holiday Dinner Shows

The holidays head to Petite Violette already this month, with the return of the Murder, Mystery, and Mayhem show: HollyMark's Holiday Countdown to Murder. It opens the weekend of Saturday, November 18th and runs through Saturday, December 30th, playing on Friday and Saturday nights. Fans of Hallmark movies, Agatha Christie and spoofy comedy will have a ho-ho-holiday laugh at HollyMark's Holiday Countdown to Murder!

The team at HollyMark and Tiara Media productions are at it again. They have created another season of wholesome movies filled with carols, twinkling lights and love. But this year, they have to do more than prove the holidays are about more than presents. Someone has been deliberately sabotaging the festive films and killing off the stars of these uplifting tales! With the network down, holiday spirit is dwindling all the way to the North Pole. Who would do such a vile and sinister thing?!? Come help us unwrap this mystery.

Plus, the popular annual dinner show Boar's Head Feast with the Madrigal Singers returns to Petite Violette Monday, December 18th through Thursday, December 21st. The show features The Capitol City Opera Madrigal Singers, an a cappella vocal ensemble which specializes in secular and sacred music spanning the centuries. In addition to seasonal songs, lively carols and holiday hits, the Boar's Head Feast features a four-course dinner accompanied by two glasses of wine. Dinner starts with hors d'oeuvres, a fresh salad and a choice of gourmet entrée, and it's capped off by house-made dessert. The Madrigal Singers perform between courses. The evening begin at 6:15 p.m. with a cash bar and hors d'oeuvres, and the songs start promptly at 7 p.m.

Petite Violette owner, Michael Gropp says, “It's a pleasure to be able to offer holiday entertainment to our guests. When we hear the familiar melodies of holiday songs and hearty laughs to our murder mystery stories, it lifts our spirits! The restaurant is just filled with joyful ambience this time of year.”

Tickets for Murder, Mystery, and Mayhem and Boar's Head Feast with the Madrigal Singers can be purchased online at Click Here, on the Home page or Mystery Dinner Theater page (they cannot be booked through Open Table). The cost is $75 per person, plus tax and gratuity. For more information, visit Click Here or call 404-634-6268.

Featuring the all-star production, cast, and crew formerly of Agatha's: A Taste of Mystery, Murder, Mystery, and Mayhem at Petite Violette is an interactive murder mystery dinner unlike any other. The event showcases unique, original, hilarious murder mysteries with live actors and audience participation, paired with a four-course dinner of fine French food. Shows run Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m. (with check-in from 6:45 to 7:15 p.m.).

Two professional actors greet all guests at the door and explain how the evening will go. At that time, the actors give every audience member a part in the show. Parts may be speaking roles (some with props) or a group sing along. Participation is highly encouraged, but not required. Paired with top-notch entertainment is a gourmet four-course meal. It begins with a table of hot and cold appetizers, followed by a fresh salad with a glass of wine that is included in the ticket price. Then there is a choice of entrees including meat, fish and vegetarian options, followed by homemade dessert.

Murder, Mystery, and Mayhem at Petite Violette takes place in the restaurant's Bordeaux Room, a private banquet space. The production changes quarterly to offer up fresh stories and mysteries, and special holiday show performances are available for groups. The shows are designed for adults and recommended for those aged 10 and over. The cost per person is $75, plus tax and gratuity. All reservations must be made online, and no refunds can be given. Call 404-634-6268 for more info.