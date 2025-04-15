PETER PAN at the Fox Theatre Details Student Rush and Special Lottery Tickets

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta has announced that PETER PAN will offer special lottery and student rush tickets for the upcoming engagement at the Fox Theatre from April 29 – May 4. Tickets are on sale now by visiting here.

For those feeling LUCKY, Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta is partnering with the digital ticket lottery platform Lucky Seat. Starting April 18, participants will have a chance to win a limited number of $39.50 tickets for the Atlanta engagement of PETER PAN.

Entries for shows at the Fox Theatre will open at 12 p.m. on Friday, April 18 and will close on Friday, April 25 at 9:30 a.m. Lucky Seat will email winners starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 25 and will continue throughout the day, as needed. Winners will have a limited window to purchase and claim their tickets. Participants must have a Lucky Seat account to participate in the lottery or create one by visiting LuckySeat.com.

Tickets are subject to availability. Limit of two tickets per patron. In some cases, tickets may be partial view and, while every effort will be made to seat multiple seats together, there is a chance that seats may be split up. Tickets can be picked up at the Box Office at the Fox Theatre with a photo ID starting two hours before the performance time.

In addition to lottery tickets, Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta will also offer special $35 Student Rush Tickets for PETER PAN’s Atlanta engagement. College students simply need to bring valid college student identification with them to the Fox Theatre Box Office two hours prior to each performance. The Student Rush Ticket price will be valid for all performances with a two-ticket limit per student ID. Student Rush Tickets are subject to availability and will be sold from best available, which may include limited view locations.

This high-flying musical has been thrilling audiences of all ages for close to 70 years and is now being brought back to life in a newly-imagined production directed by Emmy Award winner Lonny Price (Sunset Boulevard, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill) with additional book by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse (The Thanksgiving Play, What Would Crazy Horse Do?), choreography by Lorin Latarro (Waitress, The Who’s Tommy), flying sequences choreographed by Paul Rubin (Wicked, Frozen) with music supervision and additional arrangements by Andy Einhorn (Hello, Dolly!, Carousel).

The adventure begins when PETER PAN and his mischievous sidekick, Tinker Bell, visit the bedroom of the Darling children late one night. With a sprinkle of fairy dust and a few happy thoughts, the children are taken on a magical journey they will never forget. This extraordinary musical full of excitement and adventure features iconic and timeless songs including “I'm Flying,” “I Gotta Crow,” “I Won't Grow Up” and “Neverland.” PETER PAN embraces the child in us all so go on a journey from the second star to the right and straight on ‘til morning - your entire family will be Hooked!

Comments