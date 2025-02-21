PETER PAN To Play The Fox Theatre; Tickets On Sale Today

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tickets for the all-new production of the Tony Award-winning Broadway classic, PETER PAN are on sale now for a limited one-week premiere engagement at the Fox Theatre from April 29 – May 4 as part of the Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta 2024/2025 season.

Tickets are available at the Fox Theatre box office at 660 Peachtree Street NE, by visiting Foxtheatre.org/peter-pan or by calling 855-285-8499. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by contacting sales@foxtheatre.org.

PETER PAN will play for a limited one-week engagement in Atlanta from April 29 – May 4.

This high-flying musical has been thrilling audiences of all ages for close to 70 years and is now being brought back to life in a newly-imagined production directed by Emmy Award winner Lonny Price (Sunset Boulevard, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill) with additional book by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse (The Thanksgiving Play, What Would Crazy Horse Do?), choreography by Lorin Latarro (Waitress, The Who’s Tommy), flying sequences choreographed by Paul Rubin (Wicked, Frozen) with music supervision and additional arrangements by Andy Einhorn (Hello, Dolly!, Carousel).

“PETER PAN is one of the great treasures of the American Musical Theatre,” said Lonny Price. “The show nurtures and inspires the imagination of its audience and reminds us to keep alive the child within us all.”

“I am thrilled to be part of bringing PETER PAN to life for a new generation,” said Larissa FastHorse. “If you loved this musical before, you will still see the show that enchanted you, while discovering a PETER PAN that everyone can enjoy, without harm, for many years to come.”

Director Lonny Price is thrilled to introduce Kruz Maldonado as the high-flying ‘Peter Pan.’ “I’m so excited for the country to experience PETER PAN with Kruz Maldonado! He’s funny, moving, utterly charismatic and the way he connects with an audience is a real pleasure to watch!. Kruz is ‘Peter Pan!’”

Cody Garcia thrills on as ‘Captain Hook.’ They most recently starred as ‘Willy Wonka’ in the national tour of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and as ‘Buddy’ in Elf; Emerson College graduate Hawa Kamara delights audiences as ‘Wendy;’ Bailey Frankenberg, Choctaw and a Tribal Member of the Cherokee Nation is so proud to be a part of and witness the effects of this fresh version of Neverland as ‘Tiger Lily.’

The full cast is completed by Shefali Deshpande as ‘Mrs. Darling,’ Kurt Perry as ‘Smee,’ Levi Chrisopulos as ‘John,’ Camden Kwok as ‘Michael.’ The ensemble includes Jonah Barricklo, Ryan Behan, Christian A. Boyd, Eduardo Campirano III, Calista Jones, Brandon LaShai, Ernesto Olivas, Hannah Schmidt, Zanie Love Shaia, Aaron Stewart, Owen Suarez and James Douglas Vinson. The swings are Tony Collins, Leo Gallegos, Serenity Mariana and Cheyenne Omani.

Based on Sir James M. Barrie's classic tale and originally directed, choreographed and adapted by Broadway legend Jerome Robbins, PETER PAN features an iconic and unforgettable score by Morris (Moose) Charlap, additional lyrics by Betty Comden, Adolph Green and Amanda Green; and additional music by Jule Styne.

PETER PAN is directed by Lonny Price, with additional book by Larissa FastHorse, choreography by Lorin Latarro, flying sequences choreographed by Paul Rubin, with music supervision and additional arrangements by Andy Einhorn and dance arrangements by David Dabbon. The national tour has scenic design by Anna Louizos, costume design by Sarafina Bush, lighting design by Amith Chandrashaker, sound design by Kai Harada, projections by David Bengali, hair & make-up design by J. Jared Janas, fight direction by Rick Sordelet & Christian Kelly-Sordelet and “Tinker Bell” design by Paul Kieve. The Associate Director is Matt Cowart and the Associate Choreographer is Travis Waldschmidt, with casting by ARC/Duncan Stewart, CSA and additional casting by Michael Donovan Casting. The production is licensed by Music Theatre International. The tour is produced by NETworks Presentations, executive producer Trinity Wheeler.

The PETER PAN tour is conducted by Jonathan Marro. The stage management team is led by Megan Belgam with Kendall Stevens. The company management team is led by Luke Meyer with Tyler Pascucci. The adventure begins when PETER PAN and his mischievous sidekick, Tinker Bell, visit the bedroom of the Darling children late one night. With a sprinkle of fairy dust and a few happy thoughts, the children are taken on a magical journey they will never forget. This extraordinary musical full of excitement and adventure features iconic and timeless songs including “I'm Flying,” “I Gotta Crow,” “I Won't Grow Up” and “Neverland.” PETER PAN embraces the child in us all so go on a journey from the second star to the right and straight on ‘til morning - your entire family will be Hooked!

Please follow the flight at peterpanontour.com,

