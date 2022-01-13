ORCHID DAZE Features Joyful Metal Sculptures Of Artist Kristine Mays

Orchid Daze celebrates the return of spring with an exhibition of artist Kristine Mays' jubilant sculptures set amongst the warm, vibrant tropical landscape of the Fuqua Orchid Center February 12 - April 10.

The San Francisco-based sculptor creates life-sized, three-dimensional figures from fine metal strands intricately woven together that often evoke a spirit of flowing movement or dance. Much of the inspiration for her work is a series of photos capturing the Alvin Ailey Dance Theater Company performing "Revelations."

"These images reflect joy, jubilation and hope," Mays said in a recent New York Times interview.

The artist has exhibited her work in Los Angeles, New York City, San Francisco and Miami as well as the Filoli Historic House and Garden in Woodside, CA., and most recently at Hillwood Estate, Museum and Gardens in Washington, D.C.

Mays creates vignettes of multiple figures, each made from hundreds of fine-gauge strands of steel wire looped together, requiring from 60 to 100 hours to complete.

Her exhibition Rich Soil at historic Hillwood Estate consisted of groupings of 29 of the ethereal figures rising from the pastoral landscape. Mays described the display as "a celebration of all of the enslaved people who once toiled on the property, and this idea of them coming back, like their spirits rising up from the soil and rejoicing now that they're free."

"My sculptures . . . create a form that reveals an invisible occupant, a soul, a life. I often say that I am 'breathing life into wire.' I love the idea of creating work where the focus reveals the essence of a person and that speaks to humanity as a whole."

For Orchid Daze, three floral landscapes will complement the artist's work with orchids that echo the movement and joy found in the sculptures. The figures will rise from carpets of golden Dancing Lady orchids as delicate moth orchids hover in the background and long strands of exuberant Vandas encircle them.

The Garden, located at 1345 Piedmont Ave. NE. For information on timed tickets, visit atlantabg.org or phone 404-876-5859.