New Visual Art Exhibition Compliments Aurora's THE WIZ

Aurora Theatre and the Lawrenceville Arts Center will present Beyond the Yellow Brick Road, now open in the Mary Kistner Gallery. This dynamic exhibition features the work of ten local Black artists-Kya Angelou, Latrice Boatswain, Robert Fields, Nichole Hamilton, Alexus Harris, Geryn Harris, A. Nichel, Siatta Sepha, Aderia Rucker, and Jasmin Warnock-who explore the meaning of "Home" through the vibrant and imaginative lens of The Wiz. The result is a bold and eccentric collection that blends the fantastical with the familiar, showcasing personal interpretations inspired by literature, culture, spirituality, and lived experience.

Curated by Leo Thomasian, Aurora Theatre's Gallery & Exhibitions Manager, and Alaina Holeman, the Lawrenceville Arts Center's Rental Coordinator, Beyond the Yellow Brick Road connects directly to Aurora Theatre's current production of The Wiz on the Clyde and Sandra Strickland Grand Stage, running through September 7. This unique pairing of visual art and live theatre allows audiences to experience a deeper narrative journey. As Luke Evans of ArtsATL wrote in his review of The Wiz: "The themes of The Wiz are beautifully supported by Beyond the Yellow Brick Road, the art installation in the Mary Kistner Gallery right next to the theater. Like the show, the gallery is dedicated to showcasing local Black talent and highlighting the Black experience in both joyful and complex ways."

The exhibition also provides a platform for the artists' own voices. "For me, The Wiz is deeply spiritual-it's about the journey to discover that everything you're searching for already lives within you," said artist A. Nichel, whose series "The Body of The Lamb" reflects themes of strength and vulnerability. Robert Fields added, "The deepest joy of being a visual artist is beholding how the gifts, talents, and inspirations God has placed within me touch the hearts of others." And for Nichole Hamilton, a recent Lawrenceville resident, the show represents connection: "I love that this show brings together local artists and gives us a chance to share our voices and connect through art."

Beyond the Yellow Brick Road is free and open to the public whenever the Lawrenceville Arts Center is accessible, including box office hours and performances. Visitors are invited to step into this imaginative world before or after experiencing The Wiz, discovering how these ten artists reimagine "Home" through visual storytelling. Tickets for The Wiz are available at auroratheatre.com