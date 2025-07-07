New Queer Play STUCK to be Presented at Lavender Fest

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Wicked Cat Productions will present Stuck written by JJ Ivey and directed by Patrick O'Connell. The production will be presented as part of the 2nd Season of Lavender Fest at Out Front Theatre Company with performances on July 18th and 20th. Stuck is a sharp, funny, and sometimes steamy new play about what happens when teenage fantasy becomes a messy adult reality.

When Drew's straight Best Friend, Dale, stumbles back into their life-drunk, unannounced, and after more than a decade apart-the night spirals into a messy mix of surprising flirtation, nostalgia, and unresolved tension. As laughter gives way to confessions and fears, and old traumas surface, the two must confront their past and what it means for their future. Stuck celebrates the beauty of imperfections, Queer love, and Queer bodies with a distinctly Southern voice.

This production premiered at New York City Fringe in April 2025 where it won the Staff Choice Award. It was also selected for Cincinnati Fringe's Primary Line-Up where it was well received by audiences and critics alike.