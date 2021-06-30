New Orleans' Archbishop Rummel High School Names Brandt Blocker, '90, Director Of Theatre

Archbishop Rummel High School, a Catholic, Lasallian school for boys in metro-New Orleans, has announced that Rummel Alumnus Brandt Blocker '90 has been named the Director of the Archbishop Rummel Theatre Program, the Genesian Players.

Mr. Blocker's very first theatrical performance was on the Rummel Genesian stage as Rolf in St. Benilde School's production of "The Sound of Music" in 1985. As a member of Archbishop Rummel's 25th graduating class, Mr. Blocker studied under the Genesian Players' Founding Director Chuck Guajardo. At Rummel, he appeared onstage in "You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown," "Little Shop of Horrors, "A View from the Bridge," "Hay Fever" and "Montage of Time." In his senior year, Mr. Blocker served as president of the Genesian Players.

Since that time, Mr. Blocker has had a successful professional theatrical career as an actor, educator, director, music director, conductor, and producer both in New Orleans and Atlanta.

As founding executive/artistic director of City Springs Theatre in Atlanta, Mr. Blocker created and led the effort to establish the company as Atlanta's home for professional musical theatre. Boasting a start-up fundraising effort of $1.9 million and more than 4,200 season ticket subscribers, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution confirmed City Springs Theatre as "An undeniable forced to be reckoned with! Simply amazing, if not exactly surprising with Brandt Blocker at the helm - after all, he previously worked similar wonders during his tenure at Atlanta Lyric Theatre which grew by leaps and bounds under his guidance, creatively as well as fiscally." For nearly a decade earlier, Mr. Blocker served as managing artistic director of Atlanta Lyric Theatre. For his achievements, Mr. Blocker was recognized among "Who's Who in North Georgia" and as one of "40 Under 40" by Cobb Life Magazine.

Prior to arriving in Atlanta, Mr. Blocker was producing director of Brandt Blocker Presents, a full-scale production company that presented large scale, award-winning theatrical entertainments in south Louisiana, and the first company to return to the stage after Hurricane Katrina. Before starting his own production company, Mr. Blocker was director of development and marketing for Le Petit Theatre du Vieux Carre, and also served as a stage and music director for the New Orleans company's main stage musicals. He is a recipient of five Big Easy Entertainment Awards, New Orleans' premier achievement honoring the musical and theatrical talent of a city world renowned for its outstanding performing arts. He has staged award-winning work for nearly every theatre in the city including Rivertown Repertory Theatre, Jefferson Performing Arts Society, New Orleans Opera Association, and Southeastern Louisiana University's department of music and dramatic arts. He also served as director of music and theatre at the former Immaculata High School in Marrero, as well as a theatrical music director, vocal director, and/or conductor at Mt. Carmel Academy, Jesuit High School, The Louise S. McGehee School, and Destrehan High School.

Mr. Blocker has had the privilege to work closely with Broadway legends and Tony Award-winners Chita Rivera, Baayork Lee, and Shuler Hensley, famed Broadway and Hollywood actress Anita Gillette, and celebrated film and television choreographer Dee Dee Wood.

Upon accepting his new role at Archbishop Rummel, Mr. Blocker said, "In the spirit of Archbishop Rummel's motto, 'To give one's life for the sheep,' I am honored to serve my alma mater and my fellow gentleman Raiders as director of the Genesian Players. I am grateful to my former classmate and Head of School Marc Milano, '90 for entrusting me to care for this treasured and beloved Archbishop Rummel High School organization. We will continue to educate our students in the ways of professional theatre performance, discipline, enrichment, and work ethic-with a focus on scholarship and advancement in the performing arts industry."

Archbishop Rummel Head of School, Mr. Marc Milano said, "I am thrilled to have Mr. Blocker joining our fine arts staff. His skills and extensive experience in the theatre industry will greatly benefit our performing arts program. He is a respected member of our community, and I know he will help us move our theatre program forward in accomplishing great things."