New Musical YOUNG JOHN LEWIS Will Premiere at Theatrical Outfit

Theatrical Outfit will present the World Premiere of YOUNG John Lewis – a Hip Hop Musical in partnership with the John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation. Performances will run June 4 – 29, 2025 at Theatrical Outfit in Atlanta.

Written by hip hop & spoken word playwright Psalmayene 24 with all original music composed by Atlanta composer Eugene H. Russell IV, this new hip hop musical examines the ten crucial years in the early life of the congressman, and his journey from student activist to major leader in the Civil Rights movement – all by the time he was 28. This innovative journey dares to ask how we grow into the courage of our convictions and offers a fresh perspective on one of the most dynamic periods in American history. The time has come to make some “Good Trouble!”

"There is no better person to examine at this juncture in American history than John Lewis,” says Psalmayene 24. “His defiant optimism, radical love, and creative action—particularly during the pivotal years that we focus on in YOUNG John Lewis —are immediate and eternal examples for all of us. I wanted to write this musical because John Lewis’s life is endlessly inspirational. His life can be used as a roadmap to help navigate challenging times. His life was magnificently soulful. And if this musical foray into John Lewis’s life illuminates anything, I hope it’s that we all have the power to make enormous positive change."

“Being both an Atlanta native and a child of parents who marched with Dr. King, this show’s story resonates uniquely with me,” says Eugene H. Russell IV. “Couple that with my love for Hip Hop culture and its music, this was a dream project for me. I’m excited to see how lifting the legacy of John Lewis encourages all of us to lean into activism.”

"We are thrilled to be working with Theatrical Outfit as a Community Partner on YOUNG John Lewis,” says Detria Austin Everson, President and CEO, John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation. “This creative approach to telling John Lewis' story, particularly of his early years in the Civil Rights Movement, will engage and inspire a new generation of Good Troublemakers. I am grateful to see his story come to life in this creative way!"

Bringing some good trouble to life is a cast of 10 insanely talented ATL artists led by Michael Bahsil as “Young John” with Sully Brown (Bobby Kennedy & Others), Cece Campbell (Mamie Till & Others), Caleb Clark (Waiter & Others), Lawrence Flowers (Reverend Doctor & Others), Neal Ghant (Stokely & Others), Brandin Jay (Jim Lawson & Others), Alexandria Joy (Diane Nash & Others), Latrice Pace (Willie Mae & Others), and Terrence J. Smith (Emmett & Others).

“As we enter a new age of political turmoil in which the rights and values that Congressman Lewis fought for throughout his life are under threat, we hope that this powerful new musical will help a new generation of political leaders to find their voice,” says Matt Torney, Artistic Director, Theatrical Outfit. “We want YOUNG John Lewis to serve as a roadmap to excite and inspire us all to live The Congressman’s legacy in the present and the future.”

“The legacy of the Civil Rights Movement is a central element to this city's history and culture,” says Addae Moon, Associate Artistic Director, Theatrical Outfit. “In fact our theatre is a few blocks away from where the national office of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) was located (208 Auburn Avenue). So, it's kismet that we would be the organization to tell the story of one of its central leaders, Congressman John Lewis, especially at a time when so many of the things that the organization fought for are now in jeopardy.”

Thomas W Jones II (Passing Strange) returns to direct, choreograph, and lead an extremely talented group of Atlanta based designers, including: Dramaturgy by Addae Moon, Scenic Design by Isabel and Moriah Curley-Clay, Costume Design by Jarrod Barnes, Lighting Design by Ben Rawson, Sound Design by Matt Reynolds, and Properties Design by Caroline Cook, with Gabby Peralta serving as Stage Manager.

Before his passing in 2020, Congressman Lewis created the John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation to carry on his and his wife’s passion for purposeful living. John and Lillian consistently demonstrated their love of learning and their unwavering devotion to teaching others. When the Foundation launched, John-Miles Lewis said, “When my dad thought of this Foundation, it was his vision that it would support good work, inspire good troublemaking and do its part to make the world a better place.” It is the Foundation’s mission to realize Congressman Lewis’ vision.

