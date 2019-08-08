Marietta Theatre Company To Premiere The Off-Broadway Hit DISENCHANTED In Georgia

Marietta Theatre Company opens their 3rd season with a Georgia Premiere that is sure to alter your outlook on the fairy tale princesses we have come to know and love. Dennis Giacino has taken a hilarious concept and spun it into Disenchanted!, a musical that explores how the original fairy tale princesses feel about their modern Disney counterparts. Join Cinderella, Snow White, Sleeping Beauty, and 7 other favorites at the Lyric Studio on the Square from August 16 - 31 for a show even a wicked stepmother could love.

Nominated in several categories such as 'Outstanding Off-Broadway Musical', 'Best New Off-Broadway Musical', and 'Best of the Year - 2014', Disenchanted! enjoyed playing to sold out houses and rave reviews in New York City. Now Marietta Theatre Company brings this crazy comedy to Georgia for the first time ever! But while the Disney princesses might be what your children are hoping to see, Disenchanted! is not appropriate for children under the age of 16.

"We wanted to start off our third season with a show that has never been performed in Georgia before," said Zac Phelps, Artistic Director of Marietta Theatre Company, and the Director for Disenchanted!. "Additionally, this is the biggest cast we have ever had at Marietta Theatre Company, so we are excited to see what we can do with 10 extremely talented women on stage!" The remainder of the company's 2019-2020 season includes Zombie Prom (October 2019), Five Course Love (February 2020), Fly by Night (April 2020), and The Andrews Brothers (June 2020).

In addition to individual tickets, Marietta Theatre Company is offering a discount on season subscriptions if you buy them now. Normally $25 for General Admission and $125 for VIP tables, patrons can see one show for free if they buy tickets to all 5 shows in a season subscription package - that's a 20% savings! Furthermore, for the first time Marietta Theatre Company is offering premium reserved seating on their 16 best seats for only $30. All options are on sale now at https://mariettatheatre.tix.com.

For more information on Marietta Theatre Company and upcoming events, visit mariettatheatre.com or follow along on Facebook and Instagram using the hashtag #mariettatheatre.





