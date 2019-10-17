Marietta Theatre Company Presents ZOMBIE PROM

Just in time for Halloween, Marietta Theatre Company serves up a campy combo of Grease meets The Walking Dead with Zombie Prom, running at the Lyric Studio on the Square from October 18 - November 2. This 1950's musical was first produced at the Red Barn Theatre, Key West, Florida in 1993. It opened off-Broadway in New York City at the Variety Arts Theatre in 1996, later opening in London with a UK premiere at the off-West End Landor Theatre in 2009.

Zombie Prom tells the zany love story of a girl and a ghoul, set in the halls and classrooms of Enrico Fermi High during the atomic 1950's, with book and lyrics by John Dempsey, and music by Dana P. Rowe. The plot revolves around a sweet teenage girl named Toffee and her rebellious boyfriend Jonny, who drives his motorcycle into a nuclear cooling tower after Toffee breaks up with him. Toffee is guilt-ridden and alone until Jonny returns, risen from the dead - as a teenage nuclear zombie with plans to take her to the prom. The New York Daily News calls it "A musical blast! Fun for the whole nuclear family!"

Zombie Prom follows the extremely successful Georgia premiere of the hilarious musical comedy, Disenchanted! "We work very hard to put together a diverse season," said Blaine Clotfelter, co-founder of Marietta Theatre Company and the Director for Zombie Prom, "and what better show for the October time-slot than a silly, fun-for-the-whole-family production?" This hysterical musical features some of Atlanta's greatest talent: Jillian Melko, Chase Ainsworth, Avani Lesane, Parker Ossmann, Emily Diamond, Erin North, Arianna Hardaway, Ashton Montgomery, Andrew Berardi, and Christopher Carpenter.

Beginning this season, in addition to $25 General Admission seating, Marietta Theatre Company offers premium reserved seating for their 16 best seats for only $30. All options, including General Admission and VIP Tables for 4 are on sale now at https://mariettatheatre.tix.com.

For more information on Marietta Theatre Company and upcoming events, visit mariettatheatre.com or follow along on Facebook and Instagram using the hashtag #mariettatheatre.

About Marietta Theatre Company:

Marietta Theatre Company (MTC Players, Inc.) is a domestic 501(c)(3) with a mission to provide an atmosphere for the community to experience life together and introduce patrons to outstanding local talent all while supporting local charities. To stay updated on Marietta Theatre Company's latest news and performance schedule, join their email list by visiting www.mariettatheatre.com/join-our-email-list/.





