MAMMA MIA! to Return to The Savannah Theatre

The Historic Savannah Theatre will bring back their most popular show ever - the Worldwide Smash Hit Musical based on the music of ABBA!

This new production stars New York transplant Jessica Fishenfeld (Stonewall, Das Barbecü) as Sophie Sheridan and Savannah Theatre favorite Gretchen Kristine Stelzer as Donna Sheridan.

Featured are F. Michael Zaller, Matthew Meece, Nathan Houseman, and Chris Bass as the dads, along with Michelle Meece, Michelle Cox Turley, Sheila Stortz Berg, Sean Harber, Amie Dasher, Belén Giha, and Shannon Zaller to round out the cast.

The dance ensemble includes Stephanie Ehatt, Troy Dylan Allen, Layla Dunn, Jabre Brown, Chris Trevino, Arianna Gavrilas, with choreography by Michael Ferguson. Michael Meece directs, with arrangements by Bobby Hamilton.

Over 54 million people all around the world have fallen in in love with the characters, the story and the music that make Mamma Mia! the ultimate feel-good show! A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you'll never forget.

The story-telling magic of ABBA's timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show. A large cast, non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers combine to make Mamma Mia! a SMASH HIT!

For more information visit: https://savannahtheatre.com/shows/