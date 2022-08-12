Ludlow Creek, Gary Pratt And Ashley Puckett Win Big At The 2022 ISSA Awards

The 2022 ISSA (International Singer Songwriter Association) Award winners have been announced and winners include Ludlow Creek, Gary Pratt and Ashley Puckett.

On Saturday, August 6th the 2022 International Singer Songwriter Association (ISSA) Awards Winners were announced. Among the winners were MTS Management Group artists, Ludlow Creek (Silver - US Band Album), Gary Pratt (Silver - US Male Emerging Artist) and Ashley Puckett (Gold - US Female Emerging Artist.) Dayton, Ohio's Ludlow Creek won for their album, "Hands Of Time," while Pittsburgh, PA's Gary Pratt was recognized for his "Something Worth Remembering" collection and Puckett, also from Pittsburgh, for her "Never Say Never" album release.

The Awards Ceremony was held at Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center in Atlanta, GA. The ISSA was founded by industry veteran, Tamanie Dove, daughter of Tree Music Publishing legend, Carole "Mama" Dove.

Other winners included Hunter Lott, 308 Ghost Train, and Tom Tikka. A full list of winners is available at https://issasongwriters.com/2022-issa-awards-winners/.

ABOUT THE ISSA:

The International Singer Songwriters Association is dedicated to supporting and serving independent artists and encouraging aspiring and professional singers and songwriters in all genres of music worldwide. For more information, please visit www.issasongwriters.com