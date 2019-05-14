Lorraine Rodriguez-Reyes Heads To Georgia With Solo Show MAMI CONFESSIONS

Actress Lorraine Rodriguez-Reyes is taking her 1 woman, 10 Moms and 1 Million Problemas to Lawrenceville, Georgia performing her award-winning one-woman show, MAMI CONFESSIONS, at the Aurora Theatre for 2 special performances on May 31st and June 1st.

MAMI CONFESSIONS takes audiences into an unrestricted examination of motherhood. From childbirth to the empty-nest and everything in between, the emotional roller coaster ride of maternal love is brought to life through real-life stories from women of all ages and circumstances. Rodriguez-Reyes portrays 10 mothers who are fierce, funny, protective, loving, sad, joyous, proud, unapologetic, remorseful, provocative and amazing women.

To help her create MAMI CONFESSIONS for the stage, Rodriguez-Reyes brought in veteran director Susan G. Reid, a current Professor of Practice in Acting/Directing for Georgia State University's School of Film, Media & Theatre.

MAMI CONFESSIONS first premiered in New York City, winning the 2014 ONE Festival in NYC and earning a full production run at the Teatro Circulo. The show went on to wow audiences in 2015 at The Kitchen Theatre in Ithaca, New York. Now, Rodriguez-Reyes is thrilled to bring it to Georgia, "There is such a wonderful blend of people that live in Georgia, I'm thrilled that this show can bring people of all cultures and communities together to celebrate WOMEN!"

Rodriguez-Reyes has built a solid career appearing on stages all over the world. She first appeared at the Aurora Theatre back in 2018, co-writing and starring in Cuatro Mujeres, which she also performed at Marietta Theatre in the Square and in Mexico. She has landed roles at many respected theatres, including Cherry Lane Theatre (Verse Chorus Verse), Mint Theatre (On The Edge), Repertorio Español (La Gringa), Theatre Row (A Bicycle Country, Dog Day Afternoon), and many others. She was recognized with an OOBer Award for the role of La Extraña in De Dónde at The Looking Glass Theatre.

On-screen, Rodriguez-Reyes has emerged in numerous film and television projects. Most recently, she appeared on the CW's popular vampire-werewolf drama Legacies, NBC's hit crime dramedy Good Girls, and in the Lifetime movie Room for Murder. She also gained attention for appearing in more than 10 episodes of ABC's fan-favorite hypothetical situation series, What Would You Do?, hosted by John Quiñones. Her credits include a supporting role alongside Nicholas Cage in the thriller feature film Vengeance: A Love Story; the role of Nurse Ramirez on the HBO's iconic series, The Sopranos; and as Carmen in the film, Taught To Hate, part of HBO's International Latino Film Festival. She earned a 'Best Dramatic Actress' award nomination at The Long Island International Film Expo for the role of Doris Blanco in the celebrated indie film Willets Point.

A Bronx, New York native, Rodriguez-Reyes received her MFA from Harvard's American Repertory Theatre (A.R.T.)/Moscow Art Theatre Institute For Advanced Theatre Training.

Lorraine Rodriguez-Reyes is represented by Atlanta Models and Talent.

MAMI CONFESSIONS at Aurora Theatre

Date/Time: May 31 and June 1, 2019 at 8:00pm

Location: Aurora Theatre (128 East Pike Street, Lawrenceville, GA 30046)

Tickets/Info: https://www.auroratheatre.com/productions-and-programs/view/mami-confessions

For more about LORRAINE RODRIGUEZ-REYES visit: www.LorraineRodriguezReyes.com





Related Articles Shows View More Atlanta Stories

More Hot Stories For You