Linda Ann Watt to Teach Concentrated On-Camera Master Class Acting & Scene Study for Adults at Village Theatre

Highly regarded acting instructor, Linda Ann Watt, ActingAtlanta.com will teach a Concentrated On-Camera Master Class Acting & Scene Study for adults at Village Theatre in Atlanta, Saturdays March 7 - 21.

This weekly, 5-hour class will give the fundamentals in acting for film and stage. Students will learn the disciplines of Stanislavski, Adler, Meisner, Strasberg, Katselas, Caine, Bogart and Watt. Students will be introduced to relaxation, sense memory, "what if," and repetition exercises. Students will also learn improvisation, on-camera auditioning including how to act using a teleprompter, in-depth scene study using actioning, personalization, substitution and creative hiding. This class covers the "Business of Acting," and the culture of the industry in New York, Los Angeles and Atlanta.

Actors will learn techniques for emotional connection to character. Watt says, "This class prepares the actor for the professional world. The industry is small and an actor needs to be ready to audition." Students in Watt's classes perform in the "Actors' Showcase" in Atlanta for the industry.

Space is very limited, only 10 spaces available. Tuition $280 for 15-hours of training (pay in 2 installments of $140). Call 704-849-2025 or email watt@ActingAtlanta.com to register.

Watt is a member of Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) and past member Actors Equity Association (AEA). She holds an MFA in Theatre Performance Pedagogy and is an Instructor at GSU Film & Media Department teaching Acting. Watt is a guest lecturer at the SAG-AFTRA conservatory in Atlanta teaching professional actors and she teaches on-set. Watt is owner of Corlin Productions a SAG-AFTRA signatory production house. She directs for PBS television and she produced "The Method based on Stanislavski and Strasberg" with Cloris Leachman, Martin Landau and Shelley Winters. Watt was nominated for a Tony © Award for Excellence in Theatre Education in 2015.





Related Articles Shows View More Atlanta Stories

More Hot Stories For You