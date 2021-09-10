LISTEN: Kristian Bush and Phillip DePoy Talk Alliance Theatre's DARLIN' CORY on THE BROADWAY GINGER PODCAST

The Alliance Theatre's world premiere of DARLIN' CORY has brought Sugarland frontman Kristian Bush and prolific playwright/novelist Phillip DePoy together to write this Appalachian myth a la HADESTOWN.

Bush and DePoy sat down with host Sally Fuller a few days before starting rehearsals with the whole company to rewind a bit and share in-depth about how they created this brand new musical during the pandemic. Having now celebrated their official opening night a few nights ago at the Tony Award-winning theatre, DARLIN' CORY runs through October 3, 2021.

Listen to an excerpt from the interview below!

The full conversation is available now on "Episode #40: Darlin' Cory - Interview with Kristian Bush and Phillip DePoy" on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and all podcast platforms.

About THE BROADWAY GINGER PODCAST

The Broadway Ginger Podcast is a humorous lovenote to Broadway for theatre nerds by theatre nerds. Aimed at celebrating and maintaining a cultural appreciation for musical theatre history, this season features musical theatre interviews by host Sally Henry Fuller. Join us every Monday for conversations with performers, dressers, and more who are making it on Broadway and beyond! TheBroadwayGinger.com // @thebwayginger

About Kristian Bush (DARLIN' CORY composer, co-lyricist)

Kristian Bush is a Grammy Award-winning recording artist who has been leaving his mark on music for more than two decades. The singer, songwriter, producer and multi- instrumentalist started his career with the folk-rock duo Billy Pilgrim in the early 1990s. In 2004, he exploded onto the country music scene with Sugarland, surpassing sales of more than 22 million albums worldwide, achieving five No. 1 singles and winning numerous awards, including Grammys, AMAs, ACMs, CMT Music Awards and CMAs. In 2014, Bush made his solo debut with Top 20 hit "Trailer Hitch," featured on his critically acclaimed album Southern Gravity, named the "feel-good album of the year" by Country Music Weekly and named one of the Top 10 country albums of 2015 by Rolling Stone. He recently wrote and performed "Forever Now," the theme song to the TLC reality series "Say Yes to the Dress." Troubadour was his first musical.

About Phillip DePoy (DARLIN' CORY librettist, and co-lyricist)

Phillip DePoy is the author of 22 novels (the latest, SAMMY TWO SHOES, comes out in October 2021) and 45 plays. An internationally reviewed performance artist, he was writer in residence for the Georgia Council for the Arts and Composer in Residence for the Academy Theatre in the 1980s. In the 1990s he was the Artistic Director of Theatrical Outfit and composed music for 17 Alliance Theatre productions (Angels in America, The Seagull, Man for All Seasons, et al). Since then, he served as the director of several university theatre programs. He was awarded Georgia Author of the Year Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015. Notable theatrical work includes the 1993 New York production of LAMB ON FIRE, the 2002 Edgar Award winning mystery play Easy, also in New York, and for the Alliance Theatre, the Suzi award-winning Edward Foote. His Appalachian Christmas Homecoming has been produced over 30 times nationally since 1994. Phillip DePoy also holds an undergraduate degree in English literature and folklore, and a graduate degree in performance art. His greatest achievement, however, is having been married to playwright Lee Nowell for over twenty-two years.

About DARLIN' CORY

Set against the backdrop of 1930s Appalachia, DARLIN' CORY is a haunting new musical by playwright & novelist Phillip DePoy (EDWARD FOOTE) and Sugarland's front man & Grammy Award winner Kristian Bush (TROUBADOUR). In a tiny mountain town with no road in - and no road out - a community carries secrets of all sizes. But when a young woman with ambition and intelligence collides with a pastor deeply committed to preserving the status quo, cracks begin to form in the town's well-constructed façade. And when a stranger appears with a mysterious backstory and the best moonshine anyone's ever tasted - some of those secrets threaten to spill. With an original folk-country score, this modern-day myth inspired by local lore promises to leave audiences on the edge of their seats.

Visit AllianceTheatre.org for more information and to purchase tickets to DARLIN' CORY.