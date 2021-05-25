LISA IS 50! Tribute Streaming Worldwide to Celebrate Music Legend Lisa 'Left Eye' Lopes' Birthday

Back by popular demand! 2 The Left: A Tribute to the Life of Lisa 'Left Eye' Lopes, a musical written and performed by Kerisse Hutchinson, is having an encore On-Demand release on May 27th to celebrate the late musical icon Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes' 50th Birthday and Black Music month in June. The event kicks off with a Facebook Live pre-show with Lisa's family and friends at 7PM EST at www.facebook.com/KerisseH. The premium On-Demand event streams worldwide from May 27-June 13, 2021.

Viewers will experience a fully-staged filmed performance of the inspiring, award-winning, music-filled, multimedia production chronicling the life and spiritual journey of Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes - controversial member of the 90s pop music phenom, TLC. The solo performance reveals a young woman of color endeavoring to find her artistic voice and purpose, allowing the audience to glimpse behind the legend-and discover how her path may mirror our own.

The production was originally filmed for broadcast at Aurora Theatre (Lawrenceville, GA). The encore performance features a new never-before-seen exclusive conversation between creator Kerisse Hutchinson and Lisa Lopes' brother Ronald Lopes discussing the late icon's legacy including her relationship with herbalist Dr. Sebi and travels to Honduras.

"Kerisse's play will, at last, let the world get to know the authentic Lisa Lopes, thus continuing her legacy and her message of maintaining a healthy body, mind, and soul." said Ronald Lopes, the brother of the rapper. "We are pleased to offer Kerisse our continued support during the development and execution of her project about our beloved Lisa. She has proven herself time and again to be an invaluable asset. In my humble opinion, Kerisse is exactly the type of person able to execute a project such as this and reach audiences across the globe."

"This over ten-year journey that has brought me to Philadelphia, Atlanta, and Honduras-places Lisa called home-has been life-changing," said creator Kerisse Hutchinson. "Having the opportunity to bring to light the many layers and complexities that make up Lisa has been an honor. It is a privilege to pay tribute to a cultural icon and share her empowering story of black excellence, perseverance, and spiritual vitality to people around the world."

Kerisse Hutchinson is a multi-talented award-winning actress, dancer, writer, and producer from Queens, New York. She has performed internationally in award-winning new and classical plays as well as in extensive television and film roles. She is also founder of GuiDANCE Autism, Inc. - Bringing the joy of dance to children with special needs. As a two-time recipient of Fulton County Arts & Culture Council's Individual Artist Grant, Kerisse is currently developing 2 The Left: 4 SCHOOLS! - an arts education program designed to empower youth to become the next generation of leaders.

2 The Left was named the winner of the Synchronicity Stripped Bare: Arts Incubator Lab Project in 2018 with sold-out workshop performances. The full-staging of the show premiered the following year at Synchronicity Theatre in the heart of Atlanta, Georgia-Lisa Lopes' musical home. It was part of Aurora Theatre's Our Stage Onscreen series (Lawrenceville, GA) and an official selection of the BorderLight International Theatre Festival (Cleveland, OH) and National Black Theatre Festival Reading Series (Winston-Salem, NC). Members of the production's award-winning creative team include Director Thomas W. Jones, II (Helen Hayes Award Winner, Jomandi Productions Co-Founder), Music Director S. Renee Clark (Suzi Bass Award Winner), and Choreographer Victor Jackson (Kandi Buruss, Lil' Wayne, BET, BRAVO).

2 The Left: A Tribute to the Life of Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes is available for viewing May 27 - June 13. Tickets are currently on sale, starting at $20 per view and may be purchased at www.2theleftplay.com.