Junior American Traditions Vocal Competition Winners Announced

Yesterday, the American Traditions Vocal Competition celebrated the vocal talent of Savannah's youth with its second annual Junior ATC.

Seven student finalists competed for $1,500 in prizes during the Junior ATC Final Round on the afternoon of May 2 at the Hancock Day School Field at Benedictine Military School.

After performing in front of a socially distanced and live audience, the panel of judges comprised of Dr. Amy Williams, Tegan Miller, and Roger Moss selected the following student vocalists announced as winners:

First Place - $750: Colleen Allard-Smith

Second Place - $500: Mary Margaret McNeil

Third Place - $250: Michael Doyle

These three individuals were followed closely by talented finalists Joel Balinao, Yuki Frampton, Alexandra Kaminsky, and Sarah Palmer who had been selected from open preliminary auditions earlier this spring. In addition to these prizes, the three winning students will enjoy performance opportunities with the ATC for the 2022 competition and beyond. Prizes were generously sponsored by Tricia and David Guggenheim.

2001 ATC Gold Medalist Kim Michael Polote served as emcee for the Final Round and vocalists were accompanied by pianist Dr. Justin Addington. Junior ATC finalists were coached by professional singers Sara Zoe Budnik, Jessica Fishenfeld, and Roger Moss on stage presence, vocal technique, style and microphone etiquette.

The Junior ATC was created in efforts to expand educational outreach to youth in Savannah, with a goal of teaching students confidence as they sing while strengthening their unique vocal abilities and allowing them to develop their unique voice through coaching and performing among their peers. The Junior ATC is the major educational outreach initiative of the American Traditions Vocal Competition and is open to high school students, ages 13-18, in Savannah, Georgia and surrounding areas.

The ATC celebrates and preserves all styles of classic American music. The organization promotes these songs by producing annual vocal competitions in Savannah, Georgia, that awards in cash prizes. The ATC is committed to serving the greater Savannah community. The organization provides musical education, exposure and performances for Savannah locals of all ages. This 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts institution was born of the desire to foster and preserve traditions of musical expression, which have been significant in the culture of the United States, by celebrating the repertoire that represents both the art and the popular cultures of our country.

To learn more about the ATC or its all-new Junior ATC, please visit www.americantraditionscompetition.com.