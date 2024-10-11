News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

John Legend Brings A JOHN LEGEND CHRISTMAS to the Fox Theater

The performance is on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 8 p.m. 

By: Oct. 11, 2024
John Legend will perform a special holiday show, “A John Legend Christmas” at the Fox Theatre for one night only on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 8 p.m. Tickets are available now at foxtheatre.org or by calling 855-285-8499. 

 Performing alongside a four-piece band, Legend will deliver holiday classics from his hit album, A Legendary Christmas, including “This Christmas,” “Baby, It's Cold Outside,” “Silver Bells,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire).” ​ The evening will also feature Legend’s signature storytelling, providing audiences with an intimate experience as he reflects on his career, life and the stories behind the music.

For guests looking to enhance their visit to the Fox Theatre, access to the Marquee Club presented by Lexus is available to those who purchase Marquee Club Level seats located in the Loge of the Fox Theatre. The Marquee Club presented by Lexus opens 90 minutes before showtime and includes complimentary pre-show food from a seasonal menu, premium alcoholic beverages and signature cocktails for purchase, private restrooms and rooftop access. 

For information on all shows and events, visit foxtheare.org.




