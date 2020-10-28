Horizon Theatre Presents A SHOT: #A LOVE STORY INSPIRED BY BLACK LIVES MATTER AND MORE THEATRE FOR ELECTION EVE 2020

Tune in Sunday, November 1, 5pm. Available for viewing online through December 1.

Join Horizon Theatre for A Shot: #A Love Story Inspired by Black Lives Matter and More Theatre for Election Eve 2020, a free night of virtual stories to fire you up and get you thinking as we move toward eve election eve 2020. The event premieres Sunday, November 1, 5pm and will be available for viewing online through December 1.

featured one-act, A Shot: #A Love Story Inspired by Black Lives Matter, is a powerful Black Lives Matter story written by Gloria Bond Clunie, author of Horizon's Sweet Water Taste. It stars two of Atlanta's best actors, Donna Biscoe and Justin Walker, and is directed by Associate Artistic Producer Marguerite Hannah. They then fill out the evening with poignant short theatrical pieces from veteran Atlanta theatre artists and their passionate up and coming talent.

Here's the line-up:

A Shot: #A Love Story Inspired by Black Lives Matter - When Mrs. Nettie Morris (Donna Biscoe) goes to the neighborhood campaign office of congressional hopeful Jeffrey Talbott (Justin Walker) determined to save her grandson from Chicago's violent streets and incarceration with an ingenious plan-a very personal life and death struggle takes a surprising turn.

Sum of Us - During this season of quarantine and social reckoning, Mary Lynn Owen (Actor, Writer) has been called to express her thoughts in poetry. Sum of Us, inspired by the Pledge of Allegiance, is a filmed presentation demonstrating our collective spirits surviving this season as a community.

Incense - Poet and performance artist Theresa Davis shares her poetic reflection on our times in the persona of "incense" (originally written and performed for Horizon's The Ghosts of Little Five Points)

Voices of Horizon's young artists calling for action and commitment to change:

Eden Mew, (Madeline's Christmas, The Ghosts of Little Five Points) in the spirit of many young social activists today, implores us as adults to consider change in her self-written and performed Be A Hero.

Aminah Williams and Derrick Robertson, Jr. (Horizon Apprentice Company 2020) explore the similarities of the current and past struggles of social justice and voting for Black people using the words of 2 important historical figures. Word of the Past-Voices of the Present underscores the importance of knowing our history and the responsibility to fulfill that legacy in the present.

And an Extra:

Horizon's Ballot Box PSA, a humorous take on getting out the vote written by Gabrielle Fulton Ponder and voiced by Horizon favorite Enoch King.

To view, go to https://www.horizontheatre.com/horizon-at-home/ on or after Sunday, November 1 to find the log in access for the video.

In addition to this event, Horizon is thrilled to join theaters across the nation to invite Atlanta audiences to Act Out: Vote 2020, a star-studded theatrical night of music and performances organized by "The Walking Dead" star Danai Gurira, Tony Award-winning director Stephen Daldry and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner playwright Lynn Nottage. It's created and performed by some of the most exciting voices in the American theater in partnership with @WhenWeAllVote. Watch the premiere along with Horizon for free on YouTube on Thursday 10/29 at 9pm EST. Can't make that time? It will be available on YouTube through November 2. For more information and to register for a reminder go to http://www.ActOutVote2020.com!

