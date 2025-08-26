Horizon Theatre Company Presents Atlanta Premiere Of THE HEART SELLERS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Horizon Theatre Company will open its 2025/2026 season this October with the Atlanta premiere of The Heart Sellers, presented in partnership with East by Southeast, running October 10 through November 9, 2025 (press opening October 17).

Set on Thanksgiving night in 1973, the play follows Jane, a Korean immigrant, and Luna, from the Philippines, as they attempt to navigate life in America without a recipe to follow. What begins as a frozen turkey and a disastrous dinner turns into a heartfelt evening of laughter, honesty, and unexpected friendship. Starring Michelle Pokopac (The Game, The Wolves) as Jane, The Heart Sellers is a sharp, tender comedy about connection, identity, and finding your people when you need them most.

“The Heart Sellers is full of laughter, warmth and honesty, while also honoring the challenges and resilience of the immigrant experience,” said Horizon Theatre Co-Artistic/Producing Director Lisa Adler. “We are excited to share this story in partnership with East by Southeast, amplifying Asian American voices and experiences on our stage.”

Written by award-winning playwright Lloyd Suh (The Chinese Lady, The Far Country), the play introduces audiences to Jane and Luna, two young women married to medical residents and struggling with feelings of isolation in 1970s America. Meeting by chance at a grocery store, the women spend Thanksgiving together and find themselves bonding over wine, confessions, and shared dreams of Disneyland, independence, and belonging in a new country.

The Heart Sellers premiered at Milwaukee Repertory Theatre in 2023 and has since won national praise as “a moving homage to friendship” and “a tender snapshot of two women embracing new lives while finding strength in each other.”

The Horizon production will be directed by guest director Michelle Chan, who recently staged Suh’s The Chinese Lady at Asolo Repertory Theatre. The set is designed by Horizon’s resident team Moriah and Isabel Curley-Clay, who previously designed the play at Florida Studio Theatre, with lighting by Horizon resident designer Mary Parker.

Performances begin Friday, October 10 at 8 p.m., with a press opening on October 17 at 8 p.m. The run continues through November 9 with performances Wednesday through Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 5 p.m. Special Wednesday matinees are scheduled for October 22 and October 29 at 2 p.m.

General admission tickets start at $45 on weekdays and $50 on weekends. Student tickets are available for $20 with valid ID. Season subscriptions begin at $150 for a five-play package.