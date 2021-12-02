Horizon Theatre & Atlanta Artists Relief Fund to Present THE SALVATION OF EBBY SCROOGE

The Atlanta Artists Relief Fund and Creative Conspiracy Productions will present a workshop concert version of the newly revised holiday musical, THE SALVATION OF EBBY SCROOGE at Horizon Theatre on December 12th, 14th, and 15th at 7:30 pm. This contemporary female-led rock & roll re-imagining of the Charles Dickens classic, A Christmas Carol, is an exciting revision of the original production by Larry Larson & Eddie Lee, the creators of Horizon Theatre's hit show The Waffle Palace. Join Ebby and her ghostly musical crew for a terrific cause and some hilarious holiday fun-just in time for Christmas 2021. All proceeds will benefit Atlanta Artist Relief Fund (AARF), a nonprofit whose mission is to cultivate a vibrant community where no artist in Atlanta is left behind. The Atlanta Artist Relief Fund was founded in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and is the only service agency of its kind in the country for artists and arts workers. AARF provides thousands of dollars in medical, dental, mental health, rental, and food assistance to Atlanta area artists.

Combine a female music star with an earth-shattering voice and a reputation for excess; mixed with a dose of "womanpower" rock and roll reclamation; stir-in the Charles Dickens classic, A CHRISTMAS CAROL; garnished with a dash of pandemic recovery and a diverse cast of Atlanta actors; and you get this holiday season's perfect Christmas Cocktail: THE SALVATION OF EBBY SCROOGE.

The cast includes Keena Redding (Georgia Ensemble Morningside and Horizon's Sing with Keena) as Ebby Scrooge, Rob Cleveland (Waffle Palace Christmas at Horizon, Driving Miss Daisy and Master Harold and the Boys, Suzi nominee), LaLa Cochran (Horizon's Waffle Palace Christmas, Sweet Water Taste and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time) and Barry Stoltze (Horizon's Waffle Palace Christmas), Eden Mew (Actor's Express Fun Home, Horizon's The Ghosts of Little Five Points and Madeline's Christmas), S. R. Gentry (Actor's Express The New Century), and Kayce Grogan-Wallace (Actor's Express The Color Purple). Direction is by Cat Mew, and Music direction is by Keena Redding; this dynamic duo is also co-producing the event for the Atlanta Artists Relief Fund. Bios of all artists are listed below.

This live and in-person performance will follow Horizon's COVID policy and procedures, including proof of vaccines for all audience members, artists, and staff. Masks are required for all patrons and staff, enhanced cleaning and sanitation, and HVAC system enhancements. Horizon's full COVID policy is here: https://www.horizontheatre.com/covid-19-policiesprocedures/

"Horizon opens its doors for the holiday season for a great cause and turns our space over to some terrific artists, many of whom you have seen on the Horizon stage. Ebby Scrooge is a Black woman rock star in this version and the ghosts are throwbacks to icons of 20th-century music. Support the Atlanta Artists Relief Fund, and come celebrate the season with us," invites Lisa Adler, Horizon's Co-Artistic/Producing Director.

These special fundraising performances will begin at 7:30 pm. Horizon Theatre is located at 1083 Austin Avenue NE 30307 at the corner of Euclid and Austin Avenues. Tickets for the show are officially free, but a donation of $15 or more to the Atlanta Artist Relief Fund is encouraged. Tickets are available at https://tickets.horizontheatre.com/events