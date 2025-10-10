HELL'S KITCHEN National Tour is Coming to the Fox Theatre This Winter

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



HELL'S KITCHEN – the hit Broadway musical from 17-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys – will play a limited one-week Atlanta engagement. The show will play from Jan. 6 – 11, 2026, at the Fox Theatre as part of the Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta 2025/2026 season.

The North American Tour of HELL'S KITCHEN will star Maya Drake as Ali, Kennedy Caughell as Jersey, Roz White as Miss Liza Jane, Desmond Sean Ellington as Davis, and JonAvery Worrell as Knuck. The ensemble includes Stemarciae Bain, Miya Bass, Jaylen T. Bryant, Rashada Dawan, Sherée Marcelle Dunwell, 'Zaiah Ellis, Mae-Lynn Flores, Marques Furr, Destini Hendricks, Jeffrey May Hyche, Alfred Jackson, Gigi Lewis, Christopher Miller, Usman Ali Mughal, Chikezie Nwankwo, Sangeetha “Sang” Santhebennur, Marley Soleil, Beda Spindola, Asten Stewart, Teetee, Sydney Townsend, Timothy Wilson, and Ethan Zundell. Together, this company will bring Alicia Keys’ music and Kristoffer Diaz’s story to vibrant life in cities across the country.

HELL'S KITCHEN is directed by five-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Dear Evan Hansen, The Notebook) and features choreography by five-time Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz, and music by Alicia Keys. The story follows Ali, a 17-year-old girl full of fire, searching for freedom, passion, and her place in the world. Along the way, she meets the musical mentor who changes her life, her dynamic family, and the neighborhood that helps her grow. Relatable, raw, and refreshingly fun, HELL'S KITCHEN is a celebration of finding yourself, your purpose, and the people who lift you up.

More than a performance, this experience pulls you out of your seat with Alicia Keys’ greatest hits and brand-new songs written exclusively for the show—brought to life through exhilarating choreography. Feel the energy of this multi-award-winning musical and experience where dreams begin: HELL'S KITCHEN.

Hailed by The New York Times as a Critic’s Pick that is “thrilling from beginning to end – a rare must-see,” HELL'S KITCHEN won two 2025 Tony Awards and the 2025 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. Now in its second year on Broadway at the Shubert Theatre, the musical continues to play to rapturous audiences nightly.