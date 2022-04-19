HBCU's Step Culture Celebrated At Atlanta Greek Picnic Presented By Toyota

Toyota has partnered with Atlanta Greek Picnic, now in it's 18th year, celebrating the rich tradition and history of 'Step Culture' that exists at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. AGP takes place over a five day event hosted at Morris Brown College in Atlanta, GA from June 8-12, 2022.

Founded in 2004 by Tiwa Works, AGP has historically attracted over 350,000+ Divine 9 members from numerous states across the country with an estimated $25 million economic impact each year. AGP creates a community to celebrate 'Step Culture' in the largest step competition in the Southeast.

The art and tradition of 'Stepping' blends African folk traditions with popular culture and dates back to the early 1900s. In the percussive, highly-energetic art form, first developed through the song and dance rituals performed by African-Americans, stepping evokes the body into becoming an instrument using footsteps, claps and spoken word to produce complex poly-rhythms. Historical stepping is a form of communication and storytelling performed by fraternities and sororities that belong to the National Pan-Hellenic Council.

Schedule of Events

Wed, June 8, 2022: Networking Event

Thur, June 9, 2022: AGP Block Party

Fri, June 10 2022: Summer Jam Concert

Sat, June 11, 2022: Step Stroll Off & Community Service Event

Sun, June 12, 2022: Closing Brunch Party

Ticket Info: https://atlantagreekpicnic.com/purchase-tickets/

Official Website: https://atlantagreekpicnic.com/

Founded in 2004 by Tiwa Works, Atlanta Greek Picnic is an annual summertime event designed to provide members of Greek-lettered member organizations of the National Panhellenic Council a unique experience that caters to them celebrating the rich culture of stepping.