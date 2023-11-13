HAMILTON Tickets On Sale November 20 For Atlanta Performances

Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards

There will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement.

Producer Jeffrey Seller and Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta announce today that single tickets for HAMILTON will go on sale to the public on Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. at Click Here, in person at the Fox Theatre box office (660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta) or by calling (855)-285-8499. Tickets will be available for performances Jan. 30 – Feb. 25, 2024, as part of the Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta 2023/2024 season.

There is a maximum purchase limit of 8 tickets per account for the engagement; tickets from $39 to $179 with premiums from $199. There will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement.

Jeffrey Seller notes, “It's tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Atlanta engagement should be made through foxtheatre.org/hamilton.”

A revolutionary story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation. HAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation.

Based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy®, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

HAMILTON features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, and casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA.

Hamilton will play the Fox Theatre in Atlanta from Jan. 30 – Feb. 25. 


