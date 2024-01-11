Grace Lin's WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE MOON Comes to Synchronicity Theatre

Performances run January 26 – February 18, 2024.

By: Jan. 11, 2024

POPULAR

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards Photo 1 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
SWAN LAKE is Coming to 71 Cities With World Ballet Series Photo 3 SWAN LAKE is Coming to 71 Cities With World Ballet Series
The Alliance Theatre to Present the World Premiere of FURLOUGH'S PARADISE Photo 4 The Alliance Theatre to Present the World Premiere of FURLOUGH'S PARADISE

Grace Lin's WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE MOON Comes to Synchronicity Theatre

Next up at Synchronicity, an imaginative, inspiring children's book soars from the page to the stage. “Where the Mountain Meets the Moon,” based on the youth novel of the same name by Grace Lin and adapted for the stage by Jeannine Coulombe, opens Friday, January 26 and performs through February 18, 2024.  

This production will span four weeks across the Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival.  On February 10, 2024, the Year of the Dragon begins. 

The Dragon is a powerful and auspicious creature in Chinese mythology, representing courage, creativity, and innovation.  This show is a perfect way to celebrate the Lunar New Year, for all audiences.

About the show:

Young Minli lives with her parents near Fruitless Mountain, surviving on the meager fare they can produce. Inspired by the rich tales her father tells (and by magical goldfish), Minli determines she will find the Old Man of the Moon who, it is said, knows the secret of good fortune. On her quest she encounters royalty, dragons, and several more stories, from which she learns what true good fortune really is. Based on the 2010 Newbery Honors book, this “fantasy crossed with Chinese folklore” production is a beautifully-told Wizard of Oz riff with a huge heart. Best for ages 5+.

Community Partners for this show include East by SouthEast, a networking organization supporting and developing local Asian artists of Atlanta; and the Atlanta Chinese Dance Company.  Additionally, Community Partner Center for Puppetry Arts will provide an on-site Puppet Factory at Synchronicity every Saturday, where audiences can make their own dragon puppets.

Directed by award-winning Justin Anderson, and assistant directed by Frances Chang, this project boasts an acting and design team that is primarily AAPI artists, including Kate Hoang (sound), Sophie Im (set), Kerry Lee (Chinese movement), Kari Twyman (movement); and actors Toru Shimoji, Kristina Jin, Willie Frierson, Jr, Joseph Yang, Charlene Hong White, Kevin Huang Qian, Nancy Nguyen, and Crystal Lo.  Additional artists include Chris Hecke, Elisabeth Cooper (lights), Jonida Beqo (costumes), and Jackie Lenz (stage management).

Performance Details:

Where the Mountain Meets the Moon

By Jeannine Coulombe, adapted from the book by Grace Lin

January 26 – February 18, 2024

 

Showtimes:

Fridays at 7pm, Saturdays at 1 and 4:30pm, Sundays at 2 and 5:30pm

Location: Synchronicity Theatre (Midtown, Peachtree Pointe) – 1545 Peachtree Street, Suite 102 | Atlanta, GA 30309

Tickets: Click Here or call (404) 484 - 8636

*Each Friday is PJs & Play – where children wear pajamas, have milk and cookies, and watch the show.

*Each Sunday at 5:30 is Pay-What-You-Can - PWYC tickets are only available at the Box Office starting one hour before showtime

*Each Saturday at 3pm, Center for Puppetry Arts Puppet Factory – Make-a-dragon puppet workshop




RELATED STORIES - Atlanta

1
Petite Violette Announces New MURDER, MYSTERY, AND MAYHEM and DINNER AND A Photo
Petite Violette Announces New MURDER, MYSTERY, AND MAYHEM and DINNER AND A DIVA Shows For 2024

In keeping with the goal of offering the best in dining and entertainment, Petite Violette Restaurant will host a whole new slate of dinner shows in 2024, comprised of both Dinner and a Diva events and Murder, Mystery, and Mayhem shows.

2
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards! Stage Door Theatre, Theatre Macon, Alliance Theater and more take home wins.

3
The Alliance Theatre to Present the World Premiere of FURLOUGHS PARADISE Photo
The Alliance Theatre to Present the World Premiere of FURLOUGH'S PARADISE

The Alliance/Kendeda National Graduate Playwriting Competition will continue to spotlight the best emerging playwrights with a full production for the competition winner and staged readings for four competition finalists.

4
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Atlanta Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Atlanta Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week left to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards! Voting ends on 12/31 at midnight. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

More Hot Stories For You

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Runs January 18 through January 28 at the Springer Opera TheatreMURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Runs January 18 through January 28 at the Springer Opera Theatre
Theatrical Outfit and The Breman Museum To Collaborate On Exciting PartnershipTheatrical Outfit and The Breman Museum To Collaborate On Exciting Partnership
The Alliance Theatre to Present the World Premiere of FURLOUGH'S PARADISEThe Alliance Theatre to Present the World Premiere of FURLOUGH'S PARADISE
Arielle Jacobs, Adam Jacobs, Taylor Iman Jones and More To Appear at 2024 Junior Theater Festival AtlantaArielle Jacobs, Adam Jacobs, Taylor Iman Jones and More To Appear at 2024 Junior Theater Festival Atlanta

Videos

Meet the Cratchits from Alliance Theatre's A CHRISTMAS CAROL Video
Meet the Cratchits from Alliance Theatre's A CHRISTMAS CAROL
HERE WE ARE to Release Cast Recording This Spring Video
HERE WE ARE to Release Cast Recording This Spring
First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Video
First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
View all Videos

Atlanta SHOWS
Death by Chocolate in Atlanta Death by Chocolate
Main Street Theatre (4/19-5/04)
Blues for an Alabama Sky in Atlanta Blues for an Alabama Sky
Actor's Express (5/30-6/23)
Come From Away in Atlanta Come From Away
RiverCenter for the Performing Arts [Heard Theatre] (2/29-2/29)
"Bob's Date" & "Waiting for James"
The Rose Theater (1/26-2/04)
Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery by Ken Ludwig in Atlanta Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery by Ken Ludwig
Merely Players Presents (2/23-3/10)
A Third Way in Atlanta A Third Way
Actor's Express (10/03-10/27)
I Do! I Do! in Atlanta I Do! I Do!
ART Station (5/02-5/11)
To Kill a Mockingbird in Atlanta To Kill a Mockingbird
Fox Theatre (5/07-5/12)
At the Wake of a Dead Drag Queen in Atlanta At the Wake of a Dead Drag Queen
Out Front Theatre Company (2/01-2/17)
Everybody's Talking About Jamie in Atlanta Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Actor's Express (2/15-3/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You