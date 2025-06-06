Georgia State University's Perimeter College Hosting Synchronicity Theatre's Playmaking For Girls

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This month Georgia State University's Perimeter College is hosting Playmaking for Girls (PFG) an innovative theatre outreach program that empowers teen girls in the Metro Atlanta area. The program will conclude with a theatre performance that is free and open to the public on Saturday, June 14 at 6:30 p.m. in the Cole Auditorium on Perimeter College's Clarkston Campus.

For over 20 years, Synchronicity Theatre in Atlanta has worked with teen girls through their program, Playmaking for Girls. Many of the participants have been impacted by the Department of Juvenile Justice system and are living in group homes as wards of the state. Others have recently come to the United States as refugees and are acclimating to a new country and language. These young students come together as playwrights and actors during PFG's summer program.

Perimeter College's theatre and art students benefit from the program by working as paid interns with PFG. They have the opportunity to work with a professional theatre company, and over the last three years, Perimeter's Fine Arts student interns have gone on to become teachers and directors in the PFG program.

PFG's summer program is the conclusion of an entire year of work. The program includes a week-long rehearsal process and concludes with a performance of original work based on the personal life experience of the participants. After the show there is an engaging post-show discussion and reception with drinks and snacks.

Synchronicity Theatre's Playmaking for Girls Theatre Performance

Saturday, June 14 at 6:30 p.m.

Georgia State University, Perimeter College, Clarkston Campus

Marvin Cole Auditorium

3735 Memorial College Avenue

Clarkston, GA 30021

Tickets are FREE

Reservations are required.

