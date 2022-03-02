Georgia Ensemble Theatre Will Present the World Premiere Pop Rock Musical THE PRETTY PANTS BANDIT

Georgia Ensemble Theatre (GET) is thrilled to be the home of the long-awaited world premiere of THE PRETTY PANTS BANDIT, a new Atlanta-born pop-rock musical by Chase Peacock and Jessica De Maria. The opening is March 31, 2022, and the play runs Wednesdays-Sundays through April 17, 2022.

Inspired by historical events, the story begins with a woman leaving an abusive marriage to pursue a vigilante quest for vengeance. But it quickly becomes something so much more. Described as a woman dressed to the nines with a habit of carrying two guns, Marie Baker made headlines in 1933 for a string of shop robberies committed by her infamous Pants Gang. From housewife to hero, Baker earned her nickname, "The Pretty Pants Bandit," for her bizarre demand to the shops' clerks to take off their pants after stealing their cash, "Drop 'em!"

Set against the economic and racial disparity of 1930s Miami and inspired by this true story, THE PRETTY PANTS BANDIT gives voice to the voiceless and empowers the powerless. Part heist adventure, part romantic comedy and all excitement - "Stick 'em up and take 'em down!" - THE PRETTY PANTS BANDIT is moving and deeply entertaining. The dancing, singing, and emotional storytelling will sweep you away and open your heart.

With an original and multicultural cast that beautifully reflects our community, this production seeks to shed light on very present societal issues through the vintage lens of the golden age of the American gangster. THE PRETTY PANTS BANDIT is written and scored by the Atlanta homegrown team of Chase Peacock and Jessica De Maria, known in the Atlanta theatre community as actor/singers and producers, as well as for their longtime collaboration. The musical is directed by James Donadio, GET's Artistic Director, with music direction by Alli Lingenfelter and choreography by Kari Twyman. Georgia Ensemble Theatre regularly commissions new works, usually by a local playwright. This is their first commissioned musical.

Featuring a completely original, pop-rock musical score through a 1930s lens, THE PRETTY PANTS BANDIT is headed toward a shining future. Georgia Ensemble is honored to be the first step on that journey, investing deeply in the future of our community's creative community.

THE PRETTY PANTS BANDIT performs at the Roswell Cultural Arts Center at 950 Forrest Street in Historic Roswell beginning March 31st. For tickets, reservations and group pricing visit get.org or call 770-641-1260.

Chase and Jessica's first original work, What's Past, was featured as part of the inaugural Atlanta Musical Theatre Festival and their second, Vivian: A Ghost Story, premiered in 2017 to sold-out houses at the Atlanta Lyric Studio Theatre. For more on Chase and Jessica, visit chaseandjessica.com, http://www.chaseandjessica.com/epk-the-pretty-pants-bandit.html and chaseandjessica.com/world-premiere-production.html. The show is on Instagram @theprettypantsbanditmusical.