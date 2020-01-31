GET Brings The Laughs With LEADING LADIES

Georgia Ensemble Theatre (GET), the professional North Fulton theatre company, will bring the funny, farcical Leading Ladies by Ken Ludwig to their stage February 20th through March 8th at their home in the Roswell Cultural Arts Center. The production will be directed by GET Associate Artistic Director James Donadio and is sponsored by Renasant Bank.

In this hilarious comedy by Ken Ludwig, also the author of A Comedy of Tenors and Moon Over Buffalo, two English Shakespearean actors, Jack and Leo, find themselves so down on their luck that they are performing "Scenes from Shakespeare" on the Moose Lodge circuit in the Amish country of Pennsylvania. When they hear that an old lady in York, PA is about to die and leave her fortune to her two long lost English nephews, they resolve to pass themselves off as her beloved relatives and get the cash. The trouble is, when they get to York, they find out that the relatives aren't nephews, but nieces! Romantic entanglements abound, especially when Leo falls head-over-petticoat in love with the old lady's vivacious niece, Meg, who's engaged to the local minister. Meg knows that there's a wide world out there, but it's not until she meets "Maxine and Stephanie" that she finally gets a taste of it. (source: Goodreads)

In speaking with director James Donadio he said, "Leading Ladies is an out and out farce and in the vein of some classic films like "Some Like It Hot". It is fast-paced and built on a false premise that takes us down a hilarious road! If you liked A Comedy of Tenors when we did it here, you'll love this one!"



Leading Ladies features an extraordinary cast of Atlanta professionals. These include Robin Bloodworth* (The Great Gatsby, Calendar Girls at GET), Chris Mayers (Sleepy Hollow at Serenbe Playhouse) playing the two male leads, and Caroline Ficken (GET debut) and Casey Gardner (The Secretaries at Out Front Theatre Company) playing the lead female roles. The stellar cast also includes: Steve Hudson* (Peter and the Starcatcher at GET), Suzanne Roush, Rial Ellsworth and Blake Fountain (Bullets Over Broadway at GET).

Ticket prices for Leading Ladies start at $29. Book early for best prices. Tickets are on sale now at www.get.org, or by calling the Box Office at 770-641-1260.





Related Articles Shows View More Atlanta Stories

More Hot Stories For You