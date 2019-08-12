Found Stages Presents Reading Of Margaret Baldwin Play

Found Stages and Dunwoody Nature Center are joining to present the fourth play in the second annual "Wine & Reading Series," Margaret Baldwin's SUNDAY MORNING 2 MEN COOKING on Sunday, September 8, 2019.

This event, which is part of a series of readings at 2pm on the 2nd Sunday of each month from May through October, will include a meet-and-greet with the featured playwright and receptions with wine and appetizers. The new plays are read by Atlanta's most talented professional actors.

In a bare and broken-down kitchen in the South, Little Buck and Big Silver make a feast to honor the memory of their beloved matriarch, Granny Lippy, whose motto: If you can read, you can cook inspires their meal. Their preparations veer from praise to dangerous ground when Little Buck starts to question the ritual. His challenge invokes Big Silver's wrath and threatens to destroy their world order until a surprise visitor brings hope for mercy.

Margaret Baldwin is an Atlanta based playwright and director. Her plays and ensemble works have been produced throughout the US and abroad. Her play Night Blooms received its world premiere at Horizon Theatre (2010), its mid-Atlantic premiere at Virginia Repertory (2012), and won the 2011 Gene Gabriel Moore Playwriting Award. Recent works include Coyote Hour, a 2015 finalist for the Eugene O'Neill National Playwrights Conference, and The Follower: A Retelling of the Bacchae, which premiered at 7 Stages in Atlanta (2018)-a co-creation with Michael Haverty, Ofir Nahari, with music by Klimchak. Margaret regularly writes and directs plays with students and colleagues in the Department of Theatre and Performance Studies at Kennesaw State University where she teaches as Senior Lecturer. Margaret won the 2016 Regent's Teaching Award for the University System of Georgia. She is member of the Dramatists Guild and an Affiliated Writer with the Playwrights' Center in Minneapolis. She has an MFA from the Iowa Playwrights Workshop.

Play readings often take place at theaters during the development of a new play, but the public is rarely a part of the process. Found Stages is thrilled to take readings outside the theater and bring them to the community. These concert style readings have a similar effect as an audiobook, as they feature the actors' voices and the playwrights' words without costumes or props. Similar to a "table read" in film and television, readings are an exciting way to discover new plays before they are in theaters.

Found Stages is a professional, nonprofit theater whose mission is to build community through innovative storytelling. Co-founded and led by Artistic Director Nichole Palmietto and Resident Playwright Neeley Gossett, Found Stages has been taking plays out of the theater and into real-world spaces where people live and work since 2014. In 2015-16, Found Stages was part of the second round of the prestigious and highly competitive Alliance Theatre Reiser Atlanta Artists Lab. In 2018, the company presented the groundbreaking, sold-out Frankenstein's Ball on New Year's Eve at the Highland Inn Ballroom. Learn more at foundstages.org.

For tickets visit: https://wine-and-reading-series.eventbrite.com

Photo provided by Margaret Baldwin





