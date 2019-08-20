Five New Hires Announced At Synchronicity Theatre

Producing Artistic Director Rachel May and Managing Director Celise Kalke are pleased to announce that five staff members have joined the Synchronicity Theatre team. They are Lindsay Eisold, Technical Director; Sarah Kelley, Marketing Director; Jennifer Kimball, Stripped Bare Producer; Dalyla McGee, Development Director; and Vallea E. Woodbury, Production Manager.

A complete listing of names, titles and responsibilities are as follows:

LINDSAY EISOLD, TECHNICAL DIRECTOR

After joining Synchronicity for three shows in the 2018-2019 season, Lindsay Eisold will step in as Technical Director for all of Synchronicity Theatre's main stage productions. She will oversee all technical elements of each show, including the building and installation of sets, and ensuring all design elements are implemented properly and that design work is completed safely and efficiently.

Lindsay is a graduate of Washington University in Saint Louis. Since 2009, she has served as a scenic carpenter, scenic designer, and technical director - with brief stints in costuming and stage management.

SARAH KELLEY, MARKETING DIRECTOR

As Synchronicity Theatre's Marketing Director, Sarah Kelley will design and implement strategies to generate all ticket revenue for the theatre. She will play a leading role in creating the Theatre's strategic planning initiatives, which currently include increased brand awareness, new individual ticket campaigns, expanded group sales, and higher-level customer service.

Most recently, Sarah was the Marketing and Communications Coordinator for the Emory University Alumni Association, where she curated digital campaigns on behalf of the organization. Prior to this role, she was a Marketing Intern for Peachtree Publishers, a children's book publishing company in Atlanta. In 2016, she was the Literary Intern for the Alliance Theatre, working under the Director of New Projects. She graduated from Emory University in 2018 with a B.A. in Creative Writing/English and Film.

JENNIFER KIMBALL, STRIPPED BARE PRODUCER

Jennifer Kimball will oversee the annual application process, coordinate all production needs, run the technical elements, and manage the distribution of grant funds for Synchronicity Theatre's Stripped Bare Arts Incubator Project. Designed for early-career artists, Stripped Bare focuses on projects that emphasize words and ideas, with minimal technical elements, and encourages artists to think about the essentials of theatre "stripped of" intricate sets, lights, props, sound design, and costumes. Each selected project gets up to three days in Synchronicity Theatre's performance space. Artists receive a technician, producer and/or facility manager, house manager, a box office staffer for each performance, marketing support, and mention on Synchronicity's website.

Jennifer has been involved in various aspects of local and National Theatre organizing and executing festivals and performances. She also works with Essential Theatre, 7Stages Theatre, Theatre du Rêve and several other Atlanta-based dance and theatre companies. From 2013-2016, she served as the Student and Artist Engagement Coordinator for the Office of the Arts at Georgia Tech. She is currently on staff at the Schwartz Center for the Arts at Emory University.

DALYLA MCGEE, DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR

Dalyla McGee will be responsible for implementing all fundraising activities to meet annual development goals for the Company. This includes developing an annual plan, coordinating special events, cultivating individual donors, shepherding corporate sponsors, and writing/managing foundation, corporate and government grants.

Dalyla was born and raised in Atlanta, and has a B.S. in Anthropology & Human Biology with concentrations in Theatre Studies from Emory University. She has worked with 7 Stages Theatre, Alliance Theatre, Theatre Du Reve, and Horizon Theatre as an artist, teacher, director, playwright, and overall theatre-maker. Previously, she served as Assistant Director of Admission for SCAD, Career Ambassador Program Director at the Emory Career Center, and has had professional ventures in Haiti, Holland, and Australia.

VALLEA E. WOODBURY, PRODUCTION MANAGER

Vallea E. Woodbury will serve as Synchronicity's season Production Manager. She will oversee all elements of production, including coordinating all designers, schedules and production needs, while facilitating communication between the director and design team, and managing the production budget.

Vallea has managed theatre productions for several years in Chicago and Atlanta. Most recently, she produced Hands of Color at Synchronicity and the Fall Battle of the Sexes season for Impulse Repertory Company. She is also a familiar face on Atlanta stages, having performed in Bob Marley's Three Little Birds, as well as in notable productions at Actor's Express, Theatrical Outfit, Aurora Theatre, Out of Box Theatre, and the Alliance Theatre. Vallea holds an M.F.A. from the University of Georgia, is a Northwestern University graduate, and trained at the School at Steppenwolf and The Second City Chicago Improv Conservatory.





