First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW Atlanta Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Atlanta:
Best Actor in a Musical (Non-Professional)
Best Actor in a Musical (Professional)
Best Actor in a Play (Non-Professional)
Best Actor in a Play (Professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (Non-Professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (Professional)
Best Actress in a Play (Non-Professional)
Best Actress in a Play (Professional)
Best Choreography (Non-Professional)
Best Choreography (Professional)
Best Costume Design (Non-Professional)
Best Costume Design (Professional)
Best Director of a Musical (Non-Professional)
Best Director of a Musical (Professional)
Best Director of a Play (Non-Professional)
Best Director of a Play (Professional)
Best Musical (Non-Professional)
Best Musical (Professional)
Best Musical Director (Non-Professional)
Best Musical Director (Professional)
Best New Work (Non-Professional)
Best New Work (Professional)
Best Play (Non-Professional)
Best Play (Professional)
Best Scenic Design (Non-Professional)
Best Scenic Design (Professional)
Best Technical Design - Lighting & Sound (Professional)
Best Touring Show
Person Of The Year
Theatre of the Year
Oscar Salvador - IN THE HEIGHTS - Marietta’s New Theatre in the square 41%
Reuben Reese - IN THE HEIGHTS - Marietta’s new theater in the square 18%
Justtyn Hutcheson - RAGTIME - Live Arts Theatre 11%
Jacob Valleroy - SPRING AWAKENING - OnStage Atlanta 11%
Trevor Perry - HEAD OVER HEELS - Actor’s Express 11%
Lamont Hill - JEKYLL & HYDE - Atlanta Lyric Theatre 8%
Zachary Grizzle - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Gwinnett Classic Theatre 15%
Andre Eaton Jr - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - Live Arts Theatre 13%
Alex Barrella - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Gwinnett Classic Theatre 8%
Maurice G. Smith - OTHELLO - Marietta’s New Theatre in the square 12%
Brian Espinoza - LA GRINGA - Marietta’s New Theatre in the square 12%
Emmanuel Peeples - OTHELLO - Marietta’s New Theatre in the square 12%
Arjaye Johnson - HAIRSPRAY - City Springs Theatre 21%
JoEve Carthers - IN THE HEIGHTS - Marietta’s new Theater in the Square 20%
Brianna Collazo - IN THE HEIGHTS - Marietta’s new theater in the square 13%
Jennifer Massey - HAIRSPRAY - City Springs Theatre 13%
Lynn Grace - THE ETHEL MERMAN DISCO CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR! - Out Front Theatre Company 10%
Abby Holland - HEAD OVER HEELS - Actor’s Express 8%
Cat Rondeau - ANGEL STREET - Staged Right Theatre 15%
Wanda C. Davila - LA GRINGA - Marietta’s New Theatre in the square 15%
Tanya Freeman - MOUNTAIN TOP - Marietta’s New Theatre in the square 10%
Rhyn Saver - THE CAKE - Horizon Theatre 15%
Marcie Millard - THE CAKE - Horizon Theatre 10%
Wendy Melkonian - SKINTIGHT - Actor’s Express 9%
Pytron Parker - IN THE HEIGHTS - Marietta’s New Theatre in the square 46%
Richard Frazier - MATILDA - Theatre Macon 33%
Janie Young - SPRING AWAKENING - OnStage Atlanta 17%
Kari Twyman - HEAD OVER HEELS - Actors Express 18%
Cindy Mora Reiser - BILLY ELLIOTT - City Springs Theatre 11%
Ricardo Aponte - MEN WITH MONEY - Aurora Theatre 10%
Shelley Kuhen - DISNEY’S MARY POPPINS - Theatre Macon 27%
Nancye Quarles Hilley - SPRING AWAKENING - OnStage Atlanta 13%
Shelley Kuhen - SHAKESPEARE’S TWELFTH NIGHT - Theatre Macon 11%
April Andrew - HEAD OVER HEELS - Actor’s Express 13%
Amanda Edgerton West - JEKYLL AND HYDE - Atlanta Lyric Theatre 12%
Jay Reynolds - THE ETHEL MERMAN DISCO CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR! - Out Front Theatre Company 12%
Emil Thomas - IN THE HEIGHTS - Marietta’s New Theatre in the Square 39%
Richard Frazier - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Theatre Macon 33%
Charlie Miller - SPRING AWAKENING - OnStage Atlanta 16%
Freddie Ashley - HEAD OVER HEELS - Actor’s Express 12%
Jerry Mitchell - BECOMING NANCY - Alliance Theatre 11%
Heidi Cline McKerley - JEKYLL & HYDE - Atlanta Lyric Theatre 10%
Richard Frazier - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Theatre Macon 36%
D Norris - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - Live Arts Theatre 13%
Andre Eaton Jr - THE BOOK CLUB PLAY - Live Arts Theatre 11%
Heidi Cline McKerley - THE WOLVES - Horizon Theatre 15%
Lauren Morris - THE CAKE - Horizon Theatre 13%
Susan Booth - ANGRY RAUCOUS AND SHAMLESSLY GORGEOUS - Alliance Theatre 10%
IN THE HEIGHTS - Marietta’s New Theatre in the square 45%
THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Theatre Macon 29%
SPRING AWAKENING - OnStage Atlanta 15%
HAIRSPRAY - City Springs Theatre 17%
HEAD OVER HEELS - Actor’s Express 12%
BECOMING NANCY - Alliance Theatre 10%
Matthew Welsh - IN THE HEIGHTS - Marietta’s New Theatre in the square 42%
Trey English & Ellen Wilson - MATILDA - Theatre Macon 20%
Paul Tate - SPRING AWAKENING - OnStage Atlanta 14%
Judy Cole - BILLY ELLIOT - City Springs Theatre 17%
Ann-Carol Pence - MEN WITH MONEY - Aurora Theatre 17%
S. Renee Clark - FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE - Theatrical Outfit 17%
ARE WE ALL ON BOARD? - Broadway Bound Productions, Inc. 100%
BECOMING NANCY - Alliance Theatre 23%
MEN WITH MONEY - Aurora Theatre 17%
RIDE THE CYCLONE - Alliance Theatre 15%
THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Theatre Macon 31%
OTHELLO - Marietta’s New Theatre in the square 20%
MOUNTAIN TOP - Marietta’s New Theatre in the square 9%
THE CAKE - Horizon Theatre 17%
OUR TOWN / THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Theatrical Outfit 12%
THE WOLVES - Horizon Theatre 11%
Eric Hardaway - IN THE HEIGHTS - Marietta’s New Theate in the Square 36%
Patrick Hamilton & Christopher Freeman - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Theatre Macon 29%
Spencer Estes - ANGEL STREET - Staged Right 10%
Julia Allardice Ray - MEN WITH MONEY - Aurora Theatre 12%
Issac Ramsey - HEAD OVER HEELS - Actor’s Express 11%
Lee Shiver Cerone - JEKYLL & HYDE - Atlanta Lyric Theatre 8%
Mary Parker - THE CAKE - Horizon Theatre 12%
Ben Rawson - HEAD OVER HEELS - Actor’s Express 11%
BEN Rawson & Diana Lynch - JEKYLL AND HYDE - Atlanta Lyric Theatre 11%
COME FROM AWAY - The Fabulous Fox Theatre 23%
WAITRESS - The Fabulous Fox Theatre 21%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN - The Fabulous Fox Theatre 20%
Topher Payne 20%
Andre Eaton Jr 17%
Abby Holland 12%
Marietta’s New Theatre in the square 26%
Theatre Macon 18%
Actor’s Express 8%
