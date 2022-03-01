Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dad's Garage Will Host Town Hall With Amir Farokhi

Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a meet-and-greet with Amir, as well as ask him questions in a public town hall event.

Mar. 1, 2022  

As part of their commitment to serving our community and neighbors, Dad's Garage will host a town hall meeting with Amir Farokhi, City Council Representative for District 2. This district includes The Old Fourth Ward (where Dad's Garage is located), Downtown, Midtown, Inman Park, and Candler Park. All are welcome to attend this free, public event (pre-registration is recommended and requested).

Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a meet-and-greet with Amir, as well as ask him questions in a public town hall event. Please bring your prepared questions for Amir as we discuss the issues affecting the residents and businesses of District 2.

Click here to register for this event. This event is free and open to the public.

