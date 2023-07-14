DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! THE MUSICAL Comes to The Springer Opera House Theatre

The Springer Opera House Theatre's 2023-34 season takes flight with "Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical!". The season's first performance is a Children's Series production based on the award-winning book by Kennedy Center Artist-in-Residence Mo Willems. It features a shrewd pigeon who really, really wants to drive the bus. Hilarious hijinks ensue when a bus driver tells the audience: "Don't let the pigeon drive the bus." Soon, Pigeon appears on the scene and asks, "Hey, can I drive?" When he is told no, he launches into ever-escalating, increasingly silly negotiations that become funnier and funnier. This theatrical adaptation is recommended for ages five and up and promises to entertain audiences of all ages with its infectious energy and imaginative storytelling.

In addition to kicking off the season, the production features students of the Springer's Summer Academy taking on the roles of the dedicated bus driver, a hungry hot dog vendor, a little old lady with a penchant for bird seed, a skateboarding teenager, and of course, pigeon. Summer Academy has long been recognized for its commitment to nurturing young talent, each with a passion for theatre and several years of experience taking classes in the performing arts. Under the guidance of experienced directors, choreographers, and music instructors, these exceptional students have elevated their talent and now bring their skills to the stage, showcasing their dedication, creativity, and love for the craft. "Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical!" is the final project for the collectively talented cast, many of whom leave for colleges in the fall that include Columbus State University, Agnes Scott College, Howard University, and the University of Alabama. "We're incredibly proud of our students who have auditioned and were selected to be a part of this cast," said DB Woolbright, director of education for the Springer Theatre. "These young performers have shown remarkable growth and commitment throughout their training, and we are excited to provide them with this wonderful opportunity to shine in a professional production."

Known as the Company Class, Academy students who perform in the Springer's productions have undergone rigorous and engaging training that prepares them for the professional stage. All cast members have significant stage experience that includes acting on the Springer stage as well as productions in Los Angeles and New York. Isabella Camp (Assistant Stage Manager) and Tyler Patterson (Pigeon) are also recipients of the prestigious Page One Award in Drama. Associate Artistic Director Keith McCoy is proud of each academy student's hard work and dedication. "I have the opportunity to watch these students grow and develop into exceptional performing artists,' he says. "I've also had the pleasure of mentoring a few, including Tyler, who shows great promise continuing his training as a theatre major at Howard University."

The complete cast includes Taylor Jackson (Bus Driver), Ran Alcide (City Worker), Tyler Patterson (Pigeon), Nairobi Maurice (Hot Dog Vendor), Bryce Hill Martin (Little Old Lady), Clay Dykes (Teenager), Noelle Larkin (Puppy) and Isabella “Iz” Camp (Assistant Stage Manager).

Adapted for the stage by a team of skilled composers and playwrights that includes music by Deborah Wicks La Puma and a script written by Mo Willems with Disney Channel producer Mr. Warburton, "Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus: The Musical" brings to life the hilarious and heartwarming adventures of the determined Pigeon. As he attempts to convince the audience and his fellow characters that he is fit to drive a bus, the Pigeon's antics lead to uproarious laughter and essential life lessons for everyone involved.

"Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical!" is set to take the stage at the Springer Opera House Theatre from July 14 to July 30. Tickets are available via the website at Click Here, by phone at (706) 327-3688, or by visiting the box office in person at 103 10th Street in Columbus.